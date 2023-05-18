Watch: Faf's stunned reaction after Kohli's 103 metres six in match-winning knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Virat Kohli hit a humongous 103 metres six off Nitish Reddy in the ninth over of the second innings, which left everyone in awe, including his batting partner Faf du Plessis at the other end.

It came off the sweet part of the willow and sailed all over the boundary.

Chasing a total of 187, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) openers provided a rapid start to the team in the powerplay and laid a strong foundation. Virat Kohli came in with all the guns blazing, as he started hitting the boundaries right from the first ball, whereas Faf du Plessis also provided good support to Virat by running hard between the wickets and hitting boundaries at regular intervals.

It is a do-or-die game for RCB, and they needed a start like this from their seasoned openers to get going. Virat Kohli’s approach has been positive from the start of the innings, and he kept on taking calculated risks even after the end of the powerplay overs.

Virat Kohli has been criticised for slowing down after the end of field restrictions throughout this season. However, it is really refreshing to see such amazing intent by the legendary batter.

Virat Kohli hits a huge six, Faf goes wow!

There were plenty of marvellous shots being hit throughout the innings by Virat Kohli against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, the maximum off Nitish Reddy probably was the best among the lot, as everything about that shot was perfect.

On the first ball of the ninth over, Nitish Reddy bowled a back-of-a-length delivery on the off-stump line. Virat Kohli just stood tall, got under the bounce of the ball and thwacked it over deep midwicket with a short-arm jab shot.

The ball flew long back into the stands and travelled as far as 103 metres to stun one and all present in the ground. Faf du Plessis was in awe of that shot, and his reaction was, “Wow”.

When in full flow, only a few batters are as eye-pleasing as Virat Kohli. It was Virat Kohli at his very best, a beast who can dismantle any bowling unit with his sublime strokeplay.

