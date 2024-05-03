'Suhana was catcalled': Former KKR team director reveals truth behind Shahrukh Khan's Wankhede ban

The infamous incident happened during the 2012 season of the IPL.

In a recent development coming in, former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) team director Joy Bhattacharya has revealed the truth behind Shahrukh Khan's Wankhede ban ahead of Mumbai Indians' match against KKR today.

The infamous incident happened in 2012 but the real reason behind Shahrukh losing his temper was unknown.

However, earlier today, KKR's ex-team director gave an insight into what happened in a social media post on X (formerly Twitter).

Joy defended SRK against allegations of abuse, and revealed that his daughter Suhana, who was just 12 at the time was catcalled.

"KKR won two championships after that incident. And he did not abuse, I was there. And the next time, stay calm when someone cat calls your young daughter," Bhattacharya replied to a now-deleted tweet by a fan blaming SRK's action for KKR's poor record at the Wankhede Stadium.

Bhattacharya was KKR's team director a period of seven years and his tenure saw KKR lift the title twice in 2012 and 2014.

KKR dealt early blow

Interestingly, KKR has only won once against MI at the Wankhede Stadium during their title-winning season in 2012.

The two-time champions have a miserable record at the venue against the home team. In 11 KKR-MI matches at the home of Indian cricket, the men in purple and gold have just one victory to their name.

Speaking about today's match, KKR were deadly a major setback after losing early wickets.

The KKR scoreboard currently reads 106 for 5 in12.2 overs with Venkatesh Iyer and Manish Pandey doing the rebuilding work.

