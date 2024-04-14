Gambhir slams journalist for Mitchell Starc query; Starc delivers with three wickets

Starc could manage only two wickets in four matches ahead of their match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) today.

Star Australian pacer Mitchell Starc made headlines ahead of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) edition by becoming the most expensive player in the history of the league. Bought for a whopping amount of INR 24.75 crores, Starc however could not live upto his lofty price tag.

Starc could manage only two wickets in four matches ahead of their match against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) today.

Speaking at the pre-match conference, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir was quizzed about the same. Gambhir, however, slammed the journalist, stating that Starc has bowled some really "tough overs" and he will "create an impact" in the games to follow.

Gambhir's words seemed to work like a charm as Starc justified his price and repaid the trust by picking up three wickets against LSG to curb them to a feeble total.

Guru Gambhir on Mitchell Starc

Starc u have got just one thing to do ☝🏻#KKRvLSG pic.twitter.com/q75XWW0tj9 — Aditya. (@Hurricanrana_27) April 14, 2024

ALSO READ: Why did KKR lose a review for umpire's call decision?

LSG drops out of Top 4 after loss against KKR

Speaking about the match, KKR romped home to another confident victory, courtesy of some explosive batting from Phil Salt. After the KKR bowlers curbed LSG to 161 for 7, Phil Salt began his carnage right from the word go.

Salt remained unbeaten on 89* off 47 balls and ensured to take KKR over the finishing line. Skipper Shreyas Iyer also played a solid supporting role from the other end with his run-a-ball 38 as KKR registered a comfortable 8-wicket win with 4.2 overs still left.

For LSG, Mohsin Khan was the only bowler to find wickets, finishing with figures of 2 for 29 in his 4 overs.

With this win, KKR consolidates their second position in the table with 8 points from 5 games. On the other hand, LSG drops out of the Top 4 to the fifth spot after suffering their third loss in six matches.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.