Why did KKR lose a review for umpire's call decision?

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), a rather conflicting incident took place early in the match.

In the second over of LSG's innings, Mitchell Starc bowled a wide but KKR was not happy with the umpire's decision and decided to review it. Although replays showed the delivery was marginally wide and the DRS decision declared umpire's call, KKR still ended up losing a review.

Fans on social media went berserk and slammed KKR for losing a review on an extra in the early stages of the game.

For the unversed, the DRS rule implies that the umpire's call is there for wides, but it won't result in retaining reviews yet.

Interesting about that wide review, TV umpire said- "it's an 𝙪𝙢𝙥𝙞𝙧𝙚'𝙨 𝙘𝙖𝙡𝙡 (since it was on the line) so you can stay with your decision."



So shouldn't KKR retain their review? #KKRvLSG — Rohit Yadav (@cricrohit) April 14, 2024

Mitchell Starc finally comes good for KKR

Speaking about the match, LSG posted a score of 161 for 7, courtesy of a late flourish from Nicholas Pooran. Pooran registered a quickfire 32 ball 45 before Ayush Badoni (29) and KL Rahul (39) made amends following their shaky start.

LSG lost two wickets in the powerplay, losing Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda cheaply. For KKR, Starc finally had a good showing to justify his lofty price tag. The Aussie was the pick of the KKR bowlers, finishing with figures of 3 for 28 in his four overs. Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy and Vaibhav Arora got one scalp apiece.

At the time of writing this report, KKR are 105 for 2 in 11 overs. Phil Salt has already crossed his half-century with skipper Shreyas Iyer providing support from the other end.

Both teams entered this fixture on the back of defeats and will be looking to get back to winning ways.

