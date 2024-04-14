WATCH: Ramandeep Singh channels his inner Jonty Rhodes to dismiss Deepak Hooda

Ramandeep's heroics helped KKR pick up the second LSG wicket of the match.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), KKR's Ramandeep Singh took an outrageous Jonty Rhodes-like diving catch to dismiss Deepak Hooda.

After losing opener Quinton de Kock cheaply for 10, LSG needed a partnership to make amends for the early setback. However, KL Rahul and new batter Deepak Hooda could manage just a 20-run stand before Hooda had to walk back to the pavilion due to Ramandeep's heroics.

The incident happened on the fourth ball of the fifth over from Mitchell Starc. Ramandeep, who was stationed at the backward point, dived full length and grabbed a stunner with both hands, the video of which is now going viral.

Following the catch, KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan was also seen appreciating the fantabulous effort from the stands.

KKR, LSG look to return to winning ways

At the time of writing this report, LSG are 57 for 2 in 7.4 overs with KL Rahul and Ayush Badoni batting at the crease. For KKR, Vaibhav Arora and Mitchell Starc have taken one wicket apiece so far.

Both teams enter this fixture following defeats in their recent matches. LSG suffered a six-wicket loss to Delhi Capitals, while KKR was defeated by Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets.

KKR are currently second on the points table with just a solitary loss in four games. The two-time winners will hope to get back to winning ways and consolidate their qualification chances for the playoffs stage further.

On the other hand, LSG are placed fourth with 3 wins from five games. A win today can however propel them to the second spot and push KKR down in the table.

