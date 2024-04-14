Cheteshwar Pujara hints at shock return to IPL

In a shocking tweet, veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara hinted at returning to the IPL hours before the clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.

Just hours before the much awaited clash between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, veteran India batter Cheteshwar Pujara hinted at his possible IPL return for Chennai Super Kings. Pujara's tweet has gone viral on social media as fans were left wondering about his tweet.

It is not yet clear which way Pujara was actually referring to. Any official update on him joining Chennai Super Kings team is still awaited. Cheteshwar Pujara has played for four IPL teams in his career. He has a mediocre IPL record with 390 runs in 30 matches at an average of 20.53 and a strike rate of 99.74.

Pujara's tweet hinting at return to IPL

#SupperKings looking forward to join you guys this season! 💪 — Cheteshwar Pujara (@cheteshwar1) April 14, 2024

Cheteshwar Pujara has been a part of Chennai Super Kings previously. He played his last IPL match in 2014 for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings). He was signed by Chennai Super Kings for IPL 2021 but did not get a game. CSK went on to win the IPL tropby in that season defeating Kolkata Knight Riders in the final.

Pujara is often seen as a quality Test batter and has played over 100 Tests for India. But his career in international white-ball cricket never got going due to the fierce competition in the Indian team. He has played just 5 ODIs till date despite an excellent List A average of 57.01.

Meanwhile, IPL's El Classico between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. An electrifying atmosphere is expected during the match between two most successful sides in IPL history. Mumbai leads the overall head-to-head record but CSK won on both the occasions in the last year.

