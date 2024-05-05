WATCH: Harshal Patel outfoxes MS Dhoni with a slower yorker to dismiss him for a first-ball duck

This is only the second time Dhoni has been dismissed in IPL 2024.

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), PBKS pacer Harshal Patel absolutely outfoxed former CSK skipper MS Dhoni to dismantle his stumps for a first-ball duck.

The incident happened on the penultimate ball of the penultimate over. The Dharamshala fans who were waiting to watch MS Dhoni unveil another of his late cameos were forced to remain silent by Harshal Patel.

Interestingly, this is only the second time MS Dhoni has been dismissed in IPL 2024. In the previous game against the same opponents in Chennai, he was run out for 14.

Harshal Patel bowled a sensational 19th over in which he dismissed not just the superstar wicketkeeper but also star CSK all-rounder Shardul Thakur while conceding just 3 runs.

"(On the lack of celebration after getting Dhoni out) I have too much respect for him to celebrate when I get him out," Patel said at the mid-innings break.

PBKS bowlers restrict CSK to a par total

Speaking about the match, CSK had an average outing with the bat, managing 167 for 9 in their 20 overs.

CSK were reduced to 122 for 6 at the end of the 16th over as their batting unit crumbled in the middle-overs.

Ravindra Jadeja added impetus to the innings in the death overs with a crucial knock of 26-ball 43 but it was not enough as their big guns failed to get going.

CSK are currently placed right outside the Top 4 at fifth on the IPL 2024 Points Table with 10 points from as many games. A win tonight can propel them into the Top 4 and will further consolidate their chances of making it to the playoffs.

