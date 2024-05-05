CSK star ruled out for remainder of IPL 2024

In a recent development coming in, a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star has been ruled out for the remainder of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season. The news was confirmed by the franchise in an official press release.

Sri Lankan fast bowler Matheesha Pathirana will return home in order to nurse a hamstring injury.

The CSK statement read, "Chennai Super Kings pacer Matheesha Pathirana is nursing a hamstring injury and will be returning to Sri Lanka for further recovery. The right-arm pacer played six matches in IPL 2024 picking up 13 wickets at an economy of 7.68. Chennai Super Kings wishes Pathirana a quick recovery."

Initially joining the franchise as a replacement player in IPL 2022, the promising talent has grown into an integral cog for the five-time IPL winners.

This season as well, Pathirana has looked in sublime form and was the second-highest wicket-taker for his side with 13 wickets.

CSK in a spot before the IPL 2024 playoffs

Pathirana’s absence will deal a major blow to the defending champions, especially in the death overs where his pace and accuracy were expected to be crucial. The team must explore alternative solutions to address the absence of the Sri Lankan fast bowler.

CSK remains firmly in the running for a playoff berth, currently occupying the fifth position in the IPL 2024 points table. Their upcoming performances will be pivotal in assessing their prospects for qualification.

After today's game against the Punjab Kings (PBKS), CSK has three more matches left in the season against Gujarat Titans (GT), Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on May 10, May 12 and May 18 respectively.

