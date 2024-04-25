'We looked like school children' - Nicholas Pooran's inspirational dressing room speech after CSK win goes viral

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) star Nicholas Pooran recently addressed the dressing room after their recent win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Lucknow has registered two thumping wins against CSK in IPL 2024 earlier in their home city and later in Chennai.

In the recently concluded match between Lucknow and Chennai, the host batted first and posted a high total of 210 runs on the board courtesy to the team’s skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad’s magnificent knock of 108 runs. The high-intensity match was single-handedly won by Lucknow Super Giants’ star all-rounder Marcus Stoinis who smashed 125 runs while chasing the high total.

After defeating Chennai Super Kings by six wickets, Lucknow’s vice-captain Nicholas Pooran addressed the Lucknow Super Giants squad in the team’s dressing room and motivated the teammates to perform better in the upcoming matches to keep their hopes alive for the qualification of IPL 2024 play-offs.

WATCH: Pooran's inspirational dressing room speech after CSK win

Pooran motivated the LSG squad and urged them to execute their plans while adding that they are a much better fielding and bowling team now.

“Today we won this game because of the brilliant innings by Marcus Stoinis. When we came here we felt like there was some assistance with the wicket. And the last three overs of the game, boys, we look like school children. We are midfielding, we are bowling slotted and short balls. We allowed them in front of a packed yellow crowd to get to 211. That’s a lot of pressure on your batsmen, a lot of pressure.”



Pooran further discussed, “The challenge for us as a group is taking the positives out of these last two games, it’s not easy to defeat Chennai at home and away. I think as a group we need to challenge ourselves. Now from a confidence point of view, challenge point of view and execution. We have no excuse now. The coaches, everyone is doing an amazing job. The least we can do is make the coaches and the captain look good at the end of the day.”

Lucknow Super Giants will play their next match of IPL 2024 against Rajasthan Royals at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on April 27, Saturday.

