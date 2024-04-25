WATCH: Rishabh Pant's special message for cameraman whom he hit with his six

Rishabh Pant smashed 8 sixes during his whirlwind knock and one of his sixes unfortunately hit the cameraman.

When Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant walked out to bat on Wednesday (April 24), his side was in trouble at 44-3 in 5.4 overs, with Shai Hope the latest man dismissed. Gujarat Titans quick Sandeep Warrier had ripped apart Delhi Capitals' batting lineup with a sensational opening spell.

But Pant knew this was his time. He had plenty of overs to settle himself down and in Axar Patel, he found an able batting partner. While Axar was the one who showed intent initially, Pant soon joined him. Both the batters were undeterred with the Titans's skilful spin trio of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, and Sai Kishore.

As they got settled, they kept on batting with freedom till the last ball of the innings. Axar got out for a well-made 66 off 43 balls while Pant remained unbeaten on 88 runs off 43 balls. Pant smacked 5 fours and 8 sixes during his whirlwind knock. He hit 4 sixes in the final over of the innings, bowled by Mohit Sharma, to collect 31 runs off the over.

WATCH: Rishabh Pant's special message for cameraman

One of the camerapersons from our BCCI Production Crew got hit during the #DCvGT match.



Rishabh Pant - Delhi Capitals' captain and Player of the Match - has a special message for the cameraperson. #TATAIPL | @DelhiCapitals | @RishabhPant17 pic.twitter.com/wpziGSkafJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 24, 2024

One of Pant's 8 sixes unfortunately hit a cameraman and it injured him. In a video released by IPL, Rishabh Pant, while standing along with DC head coach Ricky Ponting, displayed his kindness and apologized to the crew person and wished him good luck for his recovery.

"Sorry Debashish bhai, did not intend to hit you, but I think you can recover well and good luck," Pant said in the video.

With this knock, Rishabh Pant may have sealed his spot in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad as well. He looked at his belligerent best all throughout the innings and played just the sort of innings only he can play. However, Gujarat Titans fought till the end and gave the home side a scare. But Rashid Khan could not finish off the game this time as GT fell short by 4 runs.

For Titans, Wriddhiman Saha scored 39 runs while Sai Sudharsan top-scored with 65 runs off 39 balls. David Miller smashed a quickfire 55 off just 23 balls while Rashid Khan played an excellent cameo in the end but that was not enough as Mukesh Kumar held his nerves to give DC important points.

