Rishabh Pant onslaught leaves Gujarat Titans bowler with unwanted IPL record

Another high-scoring thriller was witnessed in IPL 2024 when Delhi Capitals hosted Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. While the Capitals scored 224-4 after being put in to bat, the Titans scored 220-8 and fell short by 4 runs.

Delhi Capitals plundered 53 runs in their last two overs which proved to be the difference in the end. They collected 22 runs off the penlutimate over of the innings, which was bowled by left-arm spinner Sai Kishore. Tristan Stubbs took Kishore apart with two fours and two sixes. But the next over - the final over of the innings - gave Delhi an above par score on an excellent batting surface.

Mohit Sharma left with unwanted IPL record

Gujarat Titans quick Mohit Sharma, who is also their death overs specialist, had a torrid day with the ball. Mohit started his spell in the 12th over of the innings and gave away 12 runs. His next over came in the 16th over of the innings and a well-set Rishabh Pant smashed two sixes in the over to show his intentions. The over went for 16 runs and the problems were starting to pile up for Gujarat Titans.

Pant did not stop here and smacked another six off Mohit's bowling in his next over. DC took 14 runs off Mohit's third over. By now, his figures read 3-0-42-0. As the final over approached, it was clear that Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs would give their all to collect the maximum number of runs in the over.

As expected, Pant went beserk and smacked 4 sixes and a four in Mohit Sharma's last over. The last three balls of the innings went for sixes. The over went for 31 runs as Delhi Capitals finished with a mammoth score on the board.

Mohit Sharma's final figures read 4-0-73-0, which is the most expensive spell in the IPL history. Rishabh Pant scored 63 runs off him in just 18 balls. Pant hit 8 sixes during his innings and 7 of those came against Mohit Sharma.

It was a day full of carnage from both the ends as 444 runs were scored in the match. For Delhi, Rishabh Pant scored an unbeaten 88 off 43 balls while Axar patel scored 66 runs off 43 balls. In reply, Sai Sudharsan played an excellent knock of 65 runs off 39 balls to keep Gujarat Titans in the hunt. They almost chased down the target but fell just short as David Miller and Rashid Khan's late blitz went in vain.

