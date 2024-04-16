"BCCI should invite him to play for India": Fans left in awe after Sunil Narine slams the first century of his career

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine registered the maiden century of his career, first in any format. Narine, who has played only for KKR all throughout his IPL career, reached the milestone ton in 49 balls.

Narine's blistering knock included 11 boundaries and 6 sixes, batting at a staggering strike rate of 204.08.

The dynamic all-rounder was eventually dismissed by Kiwi pacer Trent Boult in the eighteenth over for 109.

Narine has been in sublime form this season with the bat, notching up quickfire scores of 27, 47 and 85 this season before the ton tonight. Interestingly, he is also the only player to have a century and a five-wicket haul in IPL history.

Following his stellar knock, fans heaped plaudits on the Caribbean cricketer for his incredible efforts.

Last two centuries for KKR :-

Venkatesh Iyer on 16th April 2023

Sunil Narine on 16th April 2024



The only other ton for KKR, by McCullum, also came on a close date - 18th April (2008).#IPL2024 #KKRvsRR — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar8616) April 16, 2024

If he is not willing to play for the West Indies team, BCCI should invite him to play for India in the upcoming T20 WC. — Abridged Cricket (@AbridgedCricket) April 16, 2024

Shah Rukh Khan in full mood dancing in joy as Sunil Narine scores his century, 3rd player to do that for KKR 🥹💜 pic.twitter.com/7sd10Q9lYq — sohom (@AwaaraHoon) April 16, 2024

In a stunning display of batting prowess, Sunil Narine smashes a century off just 49 balls against RR! 🏏💥 His explosive innings left fans in awe as he showcased his remarkable skill and power at the crease. A true masterclass in T20 cricket! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/5xvLfbz7Sj — MOHIT SHUKLA (@MohitShukla1030) April 16, 2024

A 💯 of the highest quality! 👊🏻

Power hitting by Sunil Narine helps him bring up his maiden IPL ton which is also the joint-fastest century for Kolkata! 👏🏻



Kolkata 🆚 Rajasthan | #KKRvsRR #dek67 #ipl2024updates pic.twitter.com/5ZEsWrx0m0 — Amit kumar (@amit_455_ARN) April 16, 2024

Narine's ton propel KKR past 200-run mark

Speaking about the match, Narine's ton propelled KKR past the 200-run mark. Rinku Singh closed the innings for KKR in style after the early flourish, with a quickfire cameo of 20 off 9 balls as KKR ended on 223 for 6 in 20 overs.

Young batter Angkrish Raghuvanshi also contributed with a meaningful knock of 18-ball 30.

Two-time winners KKR already have a superior run-rate and a win tonight will propel them to the top spot. On the other hand, a win for RR will extend their lead at the top and consolidate their qualification chances further.

Currently, RR has 5 wins from six games while KKR has 4 wins from 5 games.

