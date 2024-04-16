WATCH: Avesh Khan's Glove-celebration after dismissing Salt; response to Sanju Samson's message to his fielders from last match

Sanju had said after the last match - "It's a bit easier to catch with the gloves".

During the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR), Avesh Khan took a splendid reflex catch to dismiss KKR opener Phil Salt cheaply for 10.

The incident happened on the third ball of the fourth over as Avesh showed great agility to dive to his left and take a one-handed stunner.

After completing the catch off his own bowling, Avesh Khan made a gesture towards RR skipper Sanju Samson, indicating to trust him with catches. This was in direct response to what Sanju had said after their last match against PBKS where RR made a few fielding errors.

The RR skipper said, "It's a bit easier to catch with the gloves". Incidentally, during the match, both Sanju and Avesh also had a collision due to miscommunication for a catch and ended up squandering it.

Today, after Avesh took the ripper, he asked for the gloves from Sanju.

Sanju Samson, in a heartwarming gesture, took off his wicketkeeping gloves and offered it to Avesh Khan to acknowledge the effort as the pacer flaunted his new accolade to the dressing room.

KKR eye top spot with a win against RR

Speaking about the match, KKR are currently batting on 46 for 1 in 5.4 overs with Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi at the crease.

Both RR and KKR have made a strong start to the season and occupy the first and second positions respectively in the IPL 2024 points table. RR have 5 wins from six games while KKR has 4 wins from 5 games.

Two-time winners KKR already have a superior run-rate and a win tonight will propel them to the top spot. On the other hand, a win for RR will extend their lead at the top and consolidate their qualification chances further.

