'Everyone's terrified of..:' Pat Cummins makes a bold statement after SRH's victory against RCB

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), under the leadership of Pat Cummins, are looking in blistering form in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). SRH have shattered the record for the highest-ever team total in IPL history twice this season and are currently placed fourth in the points table with four wins in six games played so far.

After SRH posted 277 for 3 against MI, they went on to eclipse it last night against RCB by posting 287 for 3.

Following the explosive performance, Cummins gave an inspiring dressing room speech where he made a bold statement that 'everyone's terrified of them'.

ALSO READ: "He's a big dog": Ricky Ponting backs Maxwell's decision to take break from IPL 2024

Pat Cummins makes a bold statement after RCB win

Cummins said in the video posted on SRH's social media handles,

“I will keep saying, you will hear from us all the time. That’s how we want to play. It’s not going to work every game. But I can tell you, everyone’s terrified of when they come up against us and we got to blow some teams out of the water before they have even walked out on the field. So, another great day, well done.”

Captain Pat reflects on the game ➕ who clinched the dressing room awards? 👀🏅



Watch as we soak in the post match vibes from our strong win in #RCBvSRH 🧡 pic.twitter.com/Ey7VhksA6B — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 16, 2024

Speaking about the match, Travis Head established a solid foundation with the fourth-fastest century in IPL history. His partnership with Abhishek Sharma of 108 runs in just 8.1 overs gave a glimpse of the fireworks to follow.

Next, Heinrich Klaasen aggressively took on the RCB bowlers, scoring 67 runs off 31 balls including 7 sixes. Abdul Samad further bolstered the SRH innings with a quickfire 37 runs off just 10 balls during the crucial death overs. In response, SRH successfully restricted RCB to 262 for 7, securing a victory in the match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.