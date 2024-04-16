"He's a big dog": Ricky Ponting backs Maxwell's decision to take break from IPL 2024

Maxwell cited RCB's poor start to the season as well as needing time to recuperate from it both 'mentally and physically'.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell decided to take a break from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) ahead of their match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) yesterday. Maxwell cited a poor start to the season as well as needing time to recuperate from it both 'mentally and physically'.

Echoing on the same lines, former Australia skipper and Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting backed the decision taken by Maxi, emphasising that coaches and the team management should put players' health and well-being above anything else.

Speaking to PTI, Ponting said, "For someone like Glenn if you talk about, in that team (RCB), him being one of the 'Big Dogs' along with Virat, a lot of pressure comes on a couple of players playing in that team if they don't perform, the results tend to not follow them. If you see what they have done in the tournament so far, pressure builds up on an individual player as well."

Glenn Maxwell unsettled by his recent lean patch

Along with RCB, Maxwell too couldn't make much impact since the start of the season, scoring 32 runs in 6 matches and picking up only 4 wickets.

Ricky Ponting further highlighted that different players cope with pressure differently and that Maxwell was under immense pressure due to his poor form and expectations.

Maxwell expressed his concerns on Monday about his recent form and its potential impact on his confidence. Consequently, he approached coach Andy Flower and captain Faf du Plessis to request a break.

The Australian all-rounder also expressed surprise at his current lean patch, particularly following his outstanding performances in the ODI World Cup and during a T20I series against India in India.

