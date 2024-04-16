'Kohli wouldn't have...' - Former India opener slams RCB bowlers

RCB's bowling attack came under severe criticism for leaking the most runs in a match in IPL history.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered a heartbreaking defeat last night against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024). After SHR posted the highest-ever total in IPL history (287 for 3), eclipsing the previous record (277 for 3 against MI) which was also scripted by them earlier this season, RCB put up a valiant effort in the run chase.

Despite spirited efforts from Virat Kohli (42 off 20), Faf du Plessis (62 off 28) and Dinesh Karthik (83 off 35), in the end, RCB fell short by 25 runs, finishing at 262 for 7.

However, it was RCB's bowling attack that came under severe criticism for leaking as many runs as they did.

Echoing in the same lines, former India opener Kris Srikkanth said on his YouTube show,

"Reece Topley is getting smashed. Lockie Ferguson was getting smashed. He has not done well in the IPL. He has traveled from Kolkata to Bengaluru. Will Jacks has been their best bowler."

ALSO READ: 'Half of them don't understand English' - Indian legend on RCB's woes

Kris Srikkanth slams RCB bowlers following horror show against SRH

Interestingly, RCB decided to rest Mohammad Siraj for the match and entered the contest without a specialist spinner. With only 4 bowlers in the lineup (Reece Topley, Yash Dayal, Lockie Ferguson & Vyshak Vijaykumar ) - they got hit for a whopping 137 runs off ten overs, while off-spinner Will Jacks conceded 32 runs in his three overs.

Srikkanth opined, in such a scenario, a part-time bowler like Kohli could have delivered a better result.

Srikkanth added, "Better, they play 11 batters. Ask Faf du Plessis to bowl 2 overs. Give Cameron Green 4 overs. I think Virat Kohli wouldn't have conceded this many had he bowled 4 overs. Virat Kohli is a decent bowler. At one stage, I felt very bad for Kohli, who was just watching the balls fly out of the stadium. He came out angry when he walked out to bat. Head was smashing them, Klaasen, after that. But Abdul Samad's knock was the final nail in the coffin."

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.