'Will be ready in six months': Yuvraj Singh rules out IPL sensation for T20 World Cup 2024

The former India all-rounder believes the youngster needs some more time to fully cook.

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) has time and again produced talents who have gone on to show tremendous potential. One such revelation is Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) top-order batter Abhishek Sharma, who has been making some noise since the past few seasons.

Sharma has turned heads this edition with his explosive batting at the top along with Aussie opener Travis Head. The duo has also been key to SRH shattering the record for the highest team total in IPL history twice in this season itself.

Sharma currently has amassed 288 runs in 8 games, averaging at 36 with a strike rate of well-above 200.

While the IPL performances will be key in deciding the squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has weighed in on the possibility of Abhishek making the cut.

Yuvraj Singh rules out IPL sensation for T20 World Cup 2024

Yuvraj however opined that India should opt for an experienced squad for the marquee event and that the 23-year-old SRH youngster needs some more time to fully cook.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Yuvraj said, "Abhishek is almost there but I don't think he is ready for the World Cup right now. For the World Cup, we have to take an experienced side. Obviously some guys have played for India. After the World Cup, he should be prepared to play for India. That is what he should focus on. Coming six months will be very important for Abhishek."

Interestingly, Yuvraj and Abhishek share a mentor-mentee relationship.

Yuvraj, who has devoted a considerable amount of time to fine-tune Abhishek's batting, particularly his technique was impressed with Abhishek's ability to strike the ball efficiently and maintain a healthy strike rate at the same time.

