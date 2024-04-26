'He can be a game-changer' - Yuvraj Singh endorses IPL star for T20 World Cup call-up

Yuvraj pressed on the importance of having a strong middle-order and dissected the probable options.

After the culmination of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) season, the 2024 T20 World Cup is the next mega cricketing action in the pipeline. India will once again hope to break the jinx and win the long-elusive ICC title, having won their last trophy in 2013 when they lifted the Champions Trophy.

The Men in Blue came really close during last year's ODI World Cup but went on to face a heartbreaking defeat in the final. Despite remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament, Rohit Sharma and Co failed to cross the final hurdle and succumbed to Australia in the summit clash.

Thus, with a rejuvenated outlook, the Indian selectors will hope to sort the best of the crop and field a formidable side for the upcoming marquee event, slated to be held in June in the West Indies & USA.

The IPL 2024 will thus be crucial for players and selectors who will look to shortlist the best candidates based on their performances in the shortest format.

Yuvraj Singh endorses IPL star for T20 World Cup call-up

Echoing on how the Indian squad should shape up, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh pressed on the importance of having a strong middle-order and dissected the probable options.

Yuvraj wants to see more explosive batters utilised in India's middle-order at the T20 World Cup and has identified Chennai Super Kings left-hander Shivam Dube as one player that he wants to see feature.

Dube is currently in explosive form, having amassed 311 runs in 8 matches, averaging over 50 at an impressive strike rate of 169.95.

Speaking to ICC, Yuvi said, "I would like to see Shivam Dube in the squad. He has been in and out of the (India) team, but this IPL he has been batting very well and he is someone who can be the game-changer. There are a lot of other guys who have been playing for a while now, but I would like to see Shivam Dube in the mix."

