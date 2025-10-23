7 IPL 2025 Released Players Who Could Be Auction Kings

Franchises are supposed to submit their retention and release lists by November 15.

It has been 18 years since the addition of a new festival to the cricket calendar. The Indian Premier League (IPL) has risen beautifully, and fans wait for the commencement of a new season. Having said that, teams have moved on from the IPL 2025 season to prepare for the upcoming edition. The franchises will be submitting a list of their retained and released players by November 15.

Performances from last season and participation in global events are major factors in deciding whether the player will be retained or released in the auction pool. The balance of the team and how well the player fits into the scheme of things is an equally important metric. Ahead of the next season, here are some of the IPL 2025 players that are anticipated to be released, but will break the bank in the upcoming auction.

Ishan Kishan

The Pocket Dynamo from Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a blistering start to his SRH stint. Ishan Kishan thrived in the orange jersey the very first time he wore it. Batting at No.3, he smashed an unbeaten 106 in their IPL 2025 campaign opener. However, his graph dropped post that game. In the remaining 12 innings, Kishan could only notch 248 runs, including a solitary fifty. Though he has the potential to be an aggressor, the trait wasn’t visible as much in the second half of the tournament.

Provided he is released by the SRH camp ahead of next season, Kishan is expected to go for a huge sum. Three other franchises, including his former team (Mumbai Indians), have already shown interest in acquiring his services.

KL Rahul

This one is quite a no-brainer! India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul in the auction pool would mean munching on popcorn for the fans. Franchises would be ecstatic to get Rahul on board on the back of his blazing performances in the past. It would mean a better deal and also a captaincy role – something which he was used to before joining forces with the Delhi Capitals. In 13 IPL 2025 matches, Rahul scored 539 runs at an average of 53.90, with a hundred and three fifties.

One team which would benefit greatly from the deal is the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). Top-order batter, wicketkeeper, and a captain – all in a single player. KKR are looking for these exact characteristics, and who better than KL Rahul to take the mantle?

Rachin Ravindra

The youngster from New Zealand burst onto the scene in 2024 when he made his debut for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). His numbers have been average in both editions that he has played in, but the intent was far superior in the first edition in 2024. Batting in the top order, Rachin was given the license to go hard at the bowlers and take them to the cleaners. He did that wonderfully well and at a strike rate of 160.86 in his first edition. But his strike rate dropped to 128.18 in IPL 2025.

CSK are expected to release the Kiwi star, mostly because they have their top-order is sorted. But other teams would love to have him in their ranks, due to his all-round abilities. A great batter, handy with the ball in his left-arm off-break, and a gun fielder. Who would not want a deal like that?

Matheesha Pathirana

The Sri Lankan youngster is basically the reason why fans do not miss Lasith Malinga years after his retirement. Though this cannot be a direct comparison of the two bowlers, it can be derived that their actions are similar to one another. The 22-year-old has played four editions with the Super Kings. His best season was in 2023, when he scalped 19 wickets in 12 matches with an economy of eight RPO, which is good for a bowler bowling at the death. However, the problems with control arose significantly in IPL 2025 when his economy went past the 10-run mark.

Though the five-time IPL champions would think about releasing him, Pathirana would be one of the most wanted picks in the auction due to the impact he can create. The Sri Lankan has shown multiple examples of his yorkers being on point, which have been extremely difficult for the batters to get away with.

Liam Livingstone

Being released from a franchise which recently won the title doesn’t quite sit well with a player. But unfortunately for the English all-rounder, it might be the case. In the 10 games played in IPL 2025, Liam Livingstone could score only 112 runs at an average of less than 20. If the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) release him ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction, Livingstone could break the bank. His ability to bowl both off-break and leg-break could be irresistible for most teams. The 32-year-old has made an impact in The Hundred 2025 as well as the Vitality Blast.

However, RCB might let him go and look for a cheaper option in terms of the same ability. To add to that, Jitesh Sharma has established himself in the hard-hitting role towards the end. Hence, all RCB might need is a sound batter to anchor the middle overs.

Washington Sundar

You say drift, we hear Washington Sundar! The off-spinner has been prolific in the Whites recently. As far as the IPL is concerned, he played six matches in IPL 2025 and garnered two wickets at an economy of more than 10. This could be one of the releases on the basis of pure performances. The all-rounder from Tamil Nadu has not been able to manage more than 10 wickets in a single season of IPL so far. He averaged 26 with the bat last season, scoring 133 runs. However, the balance that he brings to the side is valuable.

The first team that would be interested in getting Sundar on board would be CSK. The Men in Yellow can see Sundar as a direct replacement for someone like Ravichandran Ashwin, who recently drew curtains on his IPL career. If released by GT, Washington Sundar might be on his way to something really big.

Donovan Ferreira

The South African star has not yet shone his way through in the IPL, but surely remains one of the players to watch out for. He was in the Delhi Capitals squad for IPL 2025. He featured in a solitary game, scoring just one run.

In some of the franchise leagues around the world, Ferreira has showcased brute power towards the latter half of the innings. The Proteas sensation can take the attack to the opposition within no time and cause some serious damage. His strike-rate in T20Is is a whopping 177.02, which is an indication of his power-hitting abilities. Additionally, Ferreira also possesses a strike rate of 168.27 in T20s around the world.

