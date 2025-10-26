Most Expensive Benchwarmers Who Could Be Released Before IPL 2026 Auction

Though the date is not confirmed, the IPL 2026 auction will be held in December.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction witnessed franchises go all out for certain players. However, not every player got enough game time to prove their mettle or could live up to the expectations, and they could be released before the IPL 2026 auction. Players like Rishabh Pant and Venkatesh Iyer were heavily priced, but couldn’t create a significant impact.

Let’s take a look at a list of some benchwarmers who risk losing their retention spots for IPL 2026.

T Natarajan – Delhi Capitals (INR 10.75 crore)

After an underwhelming campaign in IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals broke the bank for left-arm pacer T Natarajan in an attempt to bolster their death bowling attack. However, injuries and team combination kept him out of the playing XI for most of the season. He featured in only two games, one of which was washed out due to rain.

But with Mitchell Starc likely to spearhead the pace attack, Natarajan’s hefty price tag now looks like a costly gamble which the Capitals may reconsider ahead of IPL 2026 auction.

Anrich Nortje – Kolkata Knight Riders (INR 6.5 crore)

Once among the fastest bowlers in the world, Anrich Nortje has been battling with recurring injuries and fitness issues. The right-arm pacer’s last competitive appearance came for KKR in IPL 2025, where he played in two matches across 40 days. The South African speedster bowled seven overs in two matches. He managed just one wicket, while averaging 83 and leaking runs at a hefty rate of 11.85.

Nortje is currently nursing a left foot toe injury. His poor returns and injury concerns could see KKR releasing him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Yash Thakur – Punjab Kings (INR 1.6 crore)

After a breakout IPL 2023 season, the expectations were high for Yash Thakur. However, the Vidarbha pacer got only two games for Punjab Kings (PBKS), featuring as an Impact Player. But he failed to leave an impression. He took one wicket and leaked runs at 12.15.

Despite being on a modest contract, the franchise might look to fill the other gaps in IPL 2026 auction, considering two more Indian pacers like Kuldeep Sen and Vijaykumar Vyashak are already in the squad.

Jacob Bethell – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (INR 2.6 crore)

Jacob Bethell is arguably the most exciting white-ball cricketer in recent times. He is considered to be the future of English cricket and recently became the youngest English captain for the Ireland T20I series. Looking at his potential, RCB stunned many by bidding for him as one of the overseas picks. However, he didn’t get many opportunities as the franchise preferred Phil Salt as the opener.

Although Bethell impressed in his limited opportunities, his future at RCB could depend on the franchise’s overseas balance heading into the IPL 2026 auction. With a left-arm orthodox spinner already available in Krunal Pandya, the team will explore variety in the spin attack.

Rasikh Salam Dar – Royal Challengers Bengaluru (INR 6 crore)

RCB started with Rasikh Salam Dar, the highest-paid (uncapped player on Day 1 of the IPL 2025 auction. But the young pacer, known for bowling pinpoint yorkers, failed to live up to the expectations, managing just one scalp in two matches at an economy of 11.66.

With the RCB’s bowling attack already sorted, especially the overseas unit, they would be tempted to find a replacement for the pace duo of Yash Dayal and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar. Rasikh could be one of the first names released before the IPL 2026 auction.

Rahul Chahar – Sunrisers Hyderabad (INR 3.2 crore)

Once touted as India’s next big thing, Rahul Chahar’s form has nosedived. Despite spin woes in the team, Chahar featured in just one game, bowling only one over for Sunrisers Hyderabad.

This lack of faith was evident as a young spinner like Zeeshan Ansari was picked over him. SRH, who struggled badly in the bowling department, would seek some changes. Overall, SRH spinners managed 15 wickets in 14 matches last season, averaging 47.33 and an economy of 10, the worst among all teams, with no other team having fewer than 26 wickets. The team will look to fix this before the IPL 2026 auction, with their first step being to remove the unused player.

