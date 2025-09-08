IPL Bowling Stars Likely To Fetch Biggest Bids At SA20 2026 Auction Ft. RCB Star

The much anticipated SA20 2026 Auction is hours away, with top stars in the world set to go under the hammer on September 9. The mega auction for the fourth season of the South Africa T20 league will have an overhaul of teams.

Six franchises could secure up to six players ahead of the mega auction through retention and direct signings. They have a total salary cap of R41 million to rebuild the squad, with a maximum of 19 players.

Several players who were part of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will feature in this auction. Here we take a look at five IPL bowling stars who could fetch the biggest bids in the SA20 2026 auction.

Gerald Coetzee

Gerald Coetzee is one of the most highly rated pacers in South Africa. He has raw pace and can be a good enforcer in the middle overs. He was part of Joburg Super Kings but was let go. He was ruled out of the previous edition after playing only one game.

Coetzee played for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025, where he featured in four games. He had a poor time there with only two wickets at an economy of nearly 11. But being a local fast bowler, Coetzee will be in high demand in the SA20 2026 auction.

Kwena Maphaka

Kwena Maphaka is on a steady rise in South African cricket. He is only 19 years of age but has all the potential to be a future superstar. The left-arm pacer has pace, can swing the ball, can nail the yorkers, and has a sharp bouncer.

Maphaka played for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025. He picked two wickets in two games at high economy. He was part of Paarl Royals in the last SA20 season. Maphaka has been a regular feature in the South Africa T20I side, claiming 15 wickets from 11 games.

Lungi Ngidi

Lungi Ngidi has been a key member of the South African team across formats over the years. Following a tough year, he seems to be in much better shape and rhythm. He played for Paarl Royals last season but was pretty expensive.

Ngidi was part of Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) title triumph in IPL 2025, picking 3 for 30 in one of the key games. Given his experience, Ngidi is likely to be amongst the most expensive bowlers in the mega auction.

Anrich Nortje

Anrich Nortje, one of the fastest bowlers in the world, has endured a tough phase in the last couple of years. He was part of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the previous IPL season but played only two games. He was ineffective in those, and hasn’t played any competitive cricket since.

Nortje will still be in high demand in the auction for his experience. When fit, Nortje can be a huge threat, especially in home conditions. He has played the inaugural season of the SA20, snaring 20 wickets in 11 games at an economy of 6.68.

Maheesh Theekshana

Maheesh Theekshana was in the Joburg Super Kings squad in the previous two seasons. He had a disappointing campaign last year, with only one wicket in three games. The Sri Lankan spinner later played for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Theekshana managed 11 wickets from 11 games in the season but conceded at 9.76 economy. Despite his recent form, he could get a big price at the SA20 2026 auction.

