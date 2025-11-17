IPL Players to Watch Out for in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 Ft. LSG Star

It'll start on November 18.

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 is set to kick off on November 18. The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises announced their IPL 2026 retention list. While some of the stars are set to continue their stints with their respective teams, others have found their names on the IPL 2026 released players list.

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 will provide an opportunity for the released stars to prove their mettle ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. Moreover, it would also operate as a platform for the retained stars to continue their momentum into the upcoming season of the cash-rich league.

Top IPL Players to Watch Out for in Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025

Nicholas Pooran

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) big-hitter, Nicholas Pooran, will represent the defending champions, Deccan Gladiators, in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025. In the previous season, he smashed 176 runs in nine fixtures, at a blazing strike rate of 214.63. The Caribbean wicketkeeper-batter also had a blistering season for LSG in the IPL 2025.

Following the improving batting stats in the last three years and a dominating outing in the latest edition, the franchise had retained the finisher for the IPL 2026. Fans would be excited to see Pooran back in action, who had smacked 524 runs in 14 matches of the IPL 2025, striking at a fierce rate of 196.25.

Rovman Powell

Another Caribbean finisher, Rovman Powell, will be seen in action in the tournament for the Delhi Bulls. The 32-year-old could not bring much impact for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in his limited two-match appearance for the franchise.

But despite releasing most of their squad after a disastrous IPL 2025, including the veteran all-rounder Andre Russell, they have shown faith in this West Indies star to retain him ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025 would be a great opportunity for the player before turning up for the Knights in the IPL 2026. Earlier, he had scored 171 runs in 10 matches of the previous season, at a pulsating strike rate of 187.91.

Noor Ahmad

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) prodigy had an excellent season in the IPL 2025. While the veteran spinners, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, found it tough to snare wickets, the 20-year-old picked up a total of 24 scalps in 14 fixtures, at a brilliant economy rate of 8.16.

Noor Ahmad is a part of CSK’s core squad, who have opted for a major overhaul ahead of the IPL 2026. Previously, he had also produced a commendable show in the last Abu Dhabi T10 league, bagging 10 wickets in seven matches at an economy of 10. He will play for the Deccan Gladiators in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025.

Trent Boult

The five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) have retained almost their entire squad for the IPL 2026. Former New Zealand pacer Trent Boult also features in the MI retained players 2026 list. Notably, he was also the team’s leading wicket-taker last season, with 22 scalps in 16 matches.

Though Boult had managed only four dismissals in his seven appearances in the latest Abu Dhabi T10 League edition, he maintained an economy rate of only 8.92 in the fast-paced 10-over tournament. He will be seen to play for the Northern Warriors in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025.

Liam Livingstone

Following a dismal outing in the IPL 2025, the reigning champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have included Liam Livingstone in the RCB released players 2026 list. But the England all-rounder had a destructive season in Abu Dhabi last year. He amassed 61 runs in seven fixtures of the tournament, but at an astonishing strike rate of 225.92.

If Livi manages to display his heroics once again in the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2025, he might draw a bidding war in the IPL 2026 auction. Livingstone will feature for the Quetta Qavalry in the 10-over league.

PLAYER TEAM RETAINED/RELEASED Nicholas Pooran Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Retained Rovman Powell Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Retained Noor Ahmad Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Retained Trent Boult Mumbai Indians (MI) Retained Liam Livingstone Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Released Fazalhaq Farooqi Rajasthan Royals (RR) Released Sherfane Rutherford Gujarat Titans (GT) Released Tim David Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Retained Phil Salt Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Retained Sunil Narine Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Retained Andre Russell Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Released Marcus Stoinis Punjab Kings (PBKS) Retained Shimron Hetmyer Rajasthan Royals (RR) Retained Moeen Ali Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) Released Faf du Plessis Delhi Capitals (DC) Released Blessing Muzarabani Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Released Romario Shepherd Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) Retained

