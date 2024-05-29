'Iska thank you hai': IPL star reveals Hardik Pandya's brutal sledging

He was one of the key performers in RCB's fairytale comeback in IPL 2024.

The recently-concluded edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Dinesh Karthik playing his last season. Following the culmination of the franchise's final game, the dynamic cricketer even received a guard of honour from his team.

Now, the wicketkeeper-batter has opened up on one of the most brutal sledgings he faced in his IPL career.

In a recent revelation, Karthik highlighted that it was current Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya who had sledged him the most brutally.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Karthik recounted the memories as he opened up and said, "Hardik Pandya sledged me saying 'Abhi legspinner aaya, iska thank you hi hai' [Now a legspinner will come and it is Thank You time] Then I had to play a couple of shots and then he was like 'Theek hai, thoda improve hogaya lag raha hai'. [Looks like he's improved a bit]. That was good. He's a good friend. He was also like 'Commentator banke bhi thoda kaam kar raha hai'. [Even after becoming a commentator, he's working on his game] That was fun. Rohit Sharma this year taunting me... unnecessarily giving me hopes. [laughs]"

Karthik was a key performer in RCB's fairytale comeback in IPL 2024

Karthik made a decent contribution to RCB's campaign and was a key performer in their fairytale comeback. Karthik finished the season amassing 326 runs in 15 games while maintaining a stellar strike rate of 187.36.

After languishing at the bottom of the table with just one win from the first eight games, RCB managed to turn around their fortunes with six consecutive wins to make it to the playoffs.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma reveals 'different' captaincy formula for T20 World Cup 2024

However, they succumbed in the Eliminator clash against Rajasthan Royals and eventually crashed out of the tournament.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.