Is Sanju Samson Playing In RR vs MI IPL 2025 Clash?

Samson suffered a side strain while batting against Delhi Capitals

Sanju Samson tried to play a ferocious cut shot against leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam during Rajasthan Royals’ Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Delhi Capitals and clutched his side immediately.

Despite receiving some medical attention, the RR skipper could manage to play only one more ball before retiring hurt due to the excruciating pain.

Roles of wicket-keeper, captain and opener were distributed to Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag and Vaibhav Suryavanshi respectively which was similar to their situation at the beginning of the tournament when Samson played as an Impact Player substitute.

Sanju Samson Out Of RR vs MI Clash

The Kerala batter has missed their last three matches due to the injury and is unlikely to take the pitch in the upcoming clash against Play-offs contenders Mumbai Indians on Thursday.

Ahead of the match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, RR head coach Rahul Dravid revealed that the management will not be taking any chances with Samson.

“Sanju is recovering well, but we just have to take it day-by-day. It’s a side-strain and sometimes these side strains can be a bit tricky and we don’t want to harm him in the long run. We are monitoring it on a daily basis and we will see how it pulls up. Every day we get reports whether he is available or not so we will take it day-by-day and see how he goes but he is very well looked after,” Dravid said in the pre-match press conference.

RR Out To Ruin MI’s Play-Offs Chances

So far, the replacements for Samson’s roles in the team have done a decent job. Suryavanshi, just 14-years old, broke a slew of records with his stunning 101 off 38 balls that handed Gujarat Titans their third defeat of 2025.

Dhruv Jurel has done a decent job in the lower-middle order while Riyan Parag’s captaincy has been lacklustre pushing RR out of the play-offs race with four games remaining.

Just like their victory against Gujarat Titans when they were top of the table, RR can spice up the playoffs race if they beat MI.

MI are currently third in the table and are in superb form having won five matches on the trot.

