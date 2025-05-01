News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Why Was Sanju Samson Fined Double of Other Captains For His First Overrate Offense in GT vs RR IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 1, 2025

Is Sanju Samson Playing In RR vs MI IPL 2025 Clash?

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Samson suffered a side strain while batting against Delhi Capitals

Why Was Sanju Samson Fined Double of Other Captains For His First Overrate Offense in GT vs RR IPL 2025 Match

Sanju Samson tried to play a ferocious cut shot against leg-spinner Vipraj Nigam during Rajasthan Royals’ Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 clash against Delhi Capitals and clutched his side immediately.

Despite receiving some medical attention, the RR skipper could manage to play only one more ball before retiring hurt due to the excruciating pain.

Roles of wicket-keeper, captain and opener were distributed to Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag and Vaibhav Suryavanshi respectively which was similar to their situation at the beginning of the tournament when Samson played as an Impact Player substitute.

Sanju Samson Out Of RR vs MI Clash

The Kerala batter has missed their last three matches due to the injury and is unlikely to take the pitch in the upcoming clash against Play-offs contenders Mumbai Indians on Thursday.

ALSO READ:

Ahead of the match at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, RR head coach Rahul Dravid revealed that the management will not be taking any chances with Samson.

“Sanju is recovering well, but we just have to take it day-by-day. It’s a side-strain and sometimes these side strains can be a bit tricky and we don’t want to harm him in the long run. We are monitoring it on a daily basis and we will see how it pulls up. Every day we get reports whether he is available or not so we will take it day-by-day and see how he goes but he is very well looked after,” Dravid said in the pre-match press conference.

RR Out To Ruin MI’s Play-Offs Chances

So far, the replacements for Samson’s roles in the team have done a decent job. Suryavanshi, just 14-years old, broke a slew of records with his stunning 101 off 38 balls that handed Gujarat Titans their third defeat of 2025.

Dhruv Jurel has done a decent job in the lower-middle order while Riyan Parag’s captaincy has been lacklustre pushing RR out of the play-offs race with four games remaining.

Just like their victory against Gujarat Titans when they were top of the table, RR can spice up the playoffs race if they beat MI.

MI are currently third in the table and are in superb form having won five matches on the trot.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Hardik Pandya
IPL 2025
Mumbai Indians
Rahul Dravid
Rajasthan Royals
Riyan Parag
RR vs MI
Sanju Samson
Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Related posts

Mumbai Indians batter Suryakumar Yadav recalls his match-winning 79* against RCB in IPL 2020

‘It was an Emotional Knock’: Star Mumbai Indians Player Recalls His Match-winning 79* Against RCB in IPL 2020

MI won that match by five wickets.
6:35 pm
Sreejita Sen
Former India Captain Blasts LSG Coaches Justin Langer and Zaheer Khan for Poor Form of Rishabh Pant in IPL 2025

Former India Captain Blasts LSG Coaches Justin Langer and Zaheer Khan for Poor Form of Rishabh Pant in IPL 2025

The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter so far has amassed just 110 runs at a paltry average of 12.22.
6:31 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Sanjay Bangar opined that CSK might release Ashwin and Pathirana before the IPL 2026 player auction

Former RCB Coach Reveals Two Players Whom CSK Might Release After IPL 2025

CSK suffered their fifth successive loss in Chepauk last night.
6:17 pm
Sreejita Sen
Raghu Sharma Mumbai Indians IPL 2025

Meet Raghu Sharma: 32-Year-Old Leg Spinner Signed by Mumbai Indians as Vignesh Puthur’s Replacement for IPL 2025

He last played a professional T20 match in 2021.
5:58 pm
Sagar Paul
CSK Call Up Domestic Batting Sensation Mid-Season After Being Eliminated From IPL 2025 Playoffs

CSK Call Up Domestic Batting Sensation Mid-Season After Being Eliminated From IPL 2025 Playoffs

The five-time IPL winners are now focusing on the next season
4:46 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians have the momentum and more quality players, so MI should win the contest.

RR vs MI Dream11 Prediction Today Match 50 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

2:50 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.