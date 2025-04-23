Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Only Second Indian Pacer To Achieve THIS Feat During SRH vs MI IPL 2025 Match

Jasprit Bumrah finished with figures of 1/39 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Mumbai Indians (MI) pacer Jasprit Bumrah became only the second Indian pacer to take 300 wickets in T20s, after Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Jasprit Bumrah’s multiple achievements

Bumrah achieved the feat during Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The Gujarat speedster removed Heinrich Klaasen in his final over to finish with figures of 1/39. Mumbai Indians restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to 143/8 after opting to field first.

Ever since returning from his back injury, Jasprit Bumrah has taken five wickets from four matches for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2025. Bumrah had sustained a back spasm during India’s fifth Test against Australia in Sydney in January. He eventually missed the limited-overs series against England at home and the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy that followed.

On Wednesday, the 31-year-old also equalled the legendary Lasith Malinga for most wickets for Mumbai Indians in the IPL. Both Bumrah and Malinga have now taken 170 wickets for Mumbai Indians in the cash-rich league. Jasprit Bumrah also became the fifth Indian bowler to take 300 wickets in T20s. Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Piyush Chawala and Yuzvendra Chahal are the other bowlers to have done so.

MI’s excellent bowling display vs SRH

Mumbai Indians produced an excellent bowling display against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Uppal to restrict the hosts to 143/8. Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar had struck twice each in the powerplay to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad to 24/4 at one stage. However, Heinrich Klaasen (71) and Abhinav Manohar (43) forged a 99-run stand for the sixth wicket to revive the Orange Army. Trent Boult finished his four overs with figures of 4/26.

At the time of writing this report, Mumbai Indians were 58/1 in the seventh over, with Will Jacks (20*) and Rohit Sharma (28*) unbeaten. The five-time champions lost Ryan Rickelton in the second over.

