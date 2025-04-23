‘Still Playing for Mumbai Indians’: Netizens Troll SRH’s Ishan Kishan After Walking Back Despite Being Not Out in IPL 2025 Clash

Ishan Kishan was dismissed in bizarre fashion on Wednesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Ishan Kishan was dismissed in a bizarre fashion during the IPL 2025 match against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

It was a length ball Deepak Chahar that went down the leg side en route to the wicketkeeper Ryan Rickelton. Ishan Kishan, however, began walking back even before Deepak Chahar or any of the Mumbai Indians payers could appeal.

How Kishan would have been not out

Had Ishan Kishan not walked back, the wicketkeeper-batter would have survived. This is simply because there was no spike on UltraEdge whatsoever. Ishan Kishan played for Mumbai Indians between 2018 and 2024.

Here are a few reactions:

After Ishan Kishan walked away for the ball he didn’t edge pic.twitter.com/vUrL3ebktw — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 23, 2025

Hasna bhi script me tha kya ishu🤣



Ishan Kishan still playing for Mumbai Indians#SRHvMI #SRHvsMI pic.twitter.com/eap3miWJvd — Kᴀᴍʀᴀɴ (@lazy_boy_k) April 23, 2025

Wtf Ishan Kishan wasn't out and bro didn't even review. pic.twitter.com/xS0XJc5Dqn — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) April 23, 2025

NO EDGE ON THE ULTRAEDGE.



– Ishan Kishan walks off! pic.twitter.com/EpipjFMulw — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 23, 2025

Ishan Kishan’s forgettable IPL 2025

Ishan Kishan had begun the tournament with an unbeaten century against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s opening clash. However, since then, he has aggregated just 32 runs from six innings with a highest score of 17 that came against Gujarat Titans.

The Jharkhand cricketer was released by Mumbai Indians ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Sunrisers Hyderabad acquired him for INR 11.25 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, it’s safe to say that barring the first match, Kishan has been unable to create an impact at Sunrisers Hyderabad.

SRH finish at 143/8 vs MI

At the time of writing this report, Sunrisers Hyderabad were 123/5 in 18 overs. Heinrich Klaasen (63*) and Abhinav Manohar (32*) were the unbeaten batters. Sunrisers Hyderabad were eventually restricted to 143/8 from 20 overs, wit Heinrich Klaasen top-scoring with 71 runs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad cannot afford any more slip-ups if they are to keep their playoffs qualification hopes alive. The Pat Cummins-led side lie in ninth place with only four points from seven matches. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have a better chance of qualifying for the IPL playoffs. The Hardik Pandya-led side are in sixth place with eight points from as many matches.

