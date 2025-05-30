Jonny Bairstow and Former CSK Star Debuts for Mumbai Indians in Eliminator Clash vs Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025: Who Are They Replacing?

Mumbai Indians (MI) have decided to hand debuts to two players for the decisive Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) Eliminator clash against the Gujarat Titans (GT).

England wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow alongside fellow countryman Richard Gleeson, who played for CSK last season, will play their first match for MI tonight.

Notably, Bairstow was acquired as a replacement for Ryan Rickelton while Gleeson was bought for Corbin Bosch as the Proteas duo had to leave for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC 2025 Final).

In the playing XI, Bairstown will be a like-for-like replacement for Rickelton while Gleeson comes in for injured Deepak Chahar.

Jonny Bairstow and Richard Gleeson in IPL

Bairstown has enough experience playing in the IPL, having played 50 games in the tournament previously. Out of the 50, 28 games have come for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) while the remaining for Punjab Kings. Bairstow has amassed 1589 runs, at an average touching 30, which includes two centuries and nine fifties.

On the other hand, Gleeson made his IPL debut with CSK in 2024 but played only two games and picked one wicket.

GT vs MI Playing XIs and Impact Subs

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Richard Gleeson

Impact Subs: Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Robin Minz, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Sai Sudharsan, Kusal Mendis(w), Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact Subs: Sherfane Rutherford, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan.

