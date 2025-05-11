Josh Hazlewood Injured, May Not Return For RCB When IPL 2025 Resumes

RCB face overseas availability uncertainty with WTC final around the corner as Josh Hazlewood is expected to stay back in Australia to nurse to a shoulder niggle.

Josh Hazlewood’s injury may have ended his IPL 2025 campaign, even as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) await news on the league’s resumption following the temporary suspension.

The Australian fast bowler missed RCB’s last fixture on May 3 against Chennai Super Kings with a shoulder niggle and was already a doubtful starter for their May 9 game against Lucknow Super Giants before the tournament was halted due to India-Pakistan border tensions.

Josh Hazlewood injury a big blow for RCB

The Josh Hazlewood injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for RCB. Hazlewood had been quietly effective in IPL 2025, offering control and breakthroughs across phases. In the nine matches he played this season, Hazlewood picked up 11 wickets at an economy of just 7.6, often operating in the powerplay and at the death.

His absence weakens RCB’s bowling depth significantly, especially with key matches coming up in their push for a top-two finish. With the World Test Championship (WTC) final starting on June 11, Hazlewood is expected to be part of Australia’s Test squad, which will assemble in the UK in early June for a preparatory camp. That timeline makes his return to India highly unlikely.

Australia captain Pat Cummins and batter Travis Head, both from the eliminated Sunrisers Hyderabad, may also skip the IPL restart, while Mitchell Starc’s situation with Delhi Capitals remains fluid given their playoff hopes. Hazlewood, however, is one of the more central figures for his IPL franchise and national team — making his absence more impactful.

RCB Still Monitoring Rajat Patidar Recovery

While Hazlewood’s availability is almost ruled out, RCB are still monitoring captain Rajat Patidar, who suffered a finger injury during the CSK match. The break has given him time to recover, and the management is hopeful of his return once the league resumes.

RCB Playoffs Chances: Almost Assured

Despite injury setbacks, RCB are in a strong position. With eight wins in eleven matches, they sit second on the table with 16 points and have effectively qualified for the playoffs.

Odds of Qualification : 97.9%

: 97.9% Path to Top 2 Finish : Win 2 of remaining 3 matches

: Win 2 of remaining 3 matches Upcoming Matches : vs LSG (#59) vs SRH (#64) vs KKR (#68)

: Net Run Rate Challenge: Current +0.482; needs boost to secure Top 2

If Hazlewood doesn’t return, RCB will hope other overseas bowlers step up during this crucial stretch, especially if they aim to finish in the top two and get an extra shot at reaching the final.

