News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Josh Hazlewood injury shoulder niggle available for RCB IPL 2025 resume
indian-premier-league-ipl

Josh Hazlewood Injured, May Not Return For RCB When IPL 2025 Resumes

Josh Hazlewood injury shoulder niggle available for RCB IPL 2025 resume

RCB face overseas availability uncertainty with WTC final around the corner as Josh Hazlewood is expected to stay back in Australia to nurse to a shoulder niggle.

Josh Hazlewood’s injury may have ended his IPL 2025 campaign, even as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) await news on the league’s resumption following the temporary suspension.

The Australian fast bowler missed RCB’s last fixture on May 3 against Chennai Super Kings with a shoulder niggle and was already a doubtful starter for their May 9 game against Lucknow Super Giants before the tournament was halted due to India-Pakistan border tensions.

Josh Hazlewood injury a big blow for RCB

The Josh Hazlewood injury couldn’t have come at a worse time for RCB. Hazlewood had been quietly effective in IPL 2025, offering control and breakthroughs across phases. In the nine matches he played this season, Hazlewood picked up 11 wickets at an economy of just 7.6, often operating in the powerplay and at the death.

His absence weakens RCB’s bowling depth significantly, especially with key matches coming up in their push for a top-two finish. With the World Test Championship (WTC) final starting on June 11, Hazlewood is expected to be part of Australia’s Test squad, which will assemble in the UK in early June for a preparatory camp. That timeline makes his return to India highly unlikely.

Australia captain Pat Cummins and batter Travis Head, both from the eliminated Sunrisers Hyderabad, may also skip the IPL restart, while Mitchell Starc’s situation with Delhi Capitals remains fluid given their playoff hopes. Hazlewood, however, is one of the more central figures for his IPL franchise and national team — making his absence more impactful.

RCB Still Monitoring Rajat Patidar Recovery

While Hazlewood’s availability is almost ruled out, RCB are still monitoring captain Rajat Patidar, who suffered a finger injury during the CSK match. The break has given him time to recover, and the management is hopeful of his return once the league resumes.

ALSO READ:

RCB Playoffs Chances: Almost Assured

Despite injury setbacks, RCB are in a strong position. With eight wins in eleven matches, they sit second on the table with 16 points and have effectively qualified for the playoffs.

  • Odds of Qualification: 97.9%
  • Path to Top 2 Finish: Win 2 of remaining 3 matches
  • Upcoming Matches:
    • vs LSG (#59)
    • vs SRH (#64)
    • vs KKR (#68)
  • Net Run Rate Challenge: Current +0.482; needs boost to secure Top 2

If Hazlewood doesn’t return, RCB will hope other overseas bowlers step up during this crucial stretch, especially if they aim to finish in the top two and get an extra shot at reaching the final.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Related posts

Delhi Capitals DC Mitchell Starc IPL 2025

Delhi Capitals Suffer Setback With Star Pacer Unlikely To Return to India for Rest of IPL 2025: Report

Delhi Capitals could miss a key pacer for the rest of IPL 2025.
7:35 pm
Vishnu PN
Hazlewood was picked up by the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the IPL 2025 auction.

4 Replacements for Injured Josh Hazlewood at RCB in IPL 2025 Ft. Former CSK Seamer

Hazlewood is amongst the overseas players who have returned home after IPL 2025 suspension.
7:24 pm
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Punjab Kings PBKS IPL 2025 playoffs setback

Setback for Punjab Kings (PBKS) Playoffs Chances As IPL 2025 Set To Resume

Punjab Kings, who are in third place with 15 points, remain in the race for IPL playoffs.
6:25 pm
Vishnu PN
Delhi Capitals Axar Patel KL Rahul Mitchell Starc Tristan Stubb DC Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 DC vs RR

RCB, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings Face Fresh Concerns Over Australia Players Returning When IPL 2025 Resumes

Some of the players and coaches from Australia have not left India
6:22 pm
Samarnath Soory
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) had spent INR 27 crore to acquire Rishabh Pant.

4 Prominent Players LSG Could Release After IPL 2025

They have won five out of 11 games and are on the brink of elimination.
6:12 pm
Sandip Pawar
Ricky Ponting Punjab Kings PBKS IPL 2025 resumption

Punjab Kings Coach Ricky Ponting Deboards Flight Back Home With IPL 2025 Resumption Looming, Gives His Players Pep-Talk To Stay Back in India

IPL 2025 had been halted earlier this week owing to the political tensions between India and Pakistan.
5:14 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.