Kane Williamson ruled out of IPL 2023: Reports

The Gujarat Titans batter has been reportedly ruled out of the tournament entirely after undergoing a serious on-field injury to his knee.

Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) entirely after picking up an untimely knee injury, reported Sports Tak.

The New Zealand veteran sustained the injury while playing the opening game of the tournament for Gujarat Titans (GT) on the field this Friday (March 31).

The injury was picked up as the Kiwi stalwart went for a six-saver at the deep square leg boundary after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad hammered the ball at him.

Kane Williamson jumped up perfectly above the deck and even managed to save two runs by palming the ball back onto the field.

However, just as the cricketer fell on the turf beyond the ropes, he was seen clutching his knees in excruciating pain, seemingly having done big damage.

Kane Williamson out of IPL 2023?

Kane Williamson was immediately attended by one of the Titans' physios as the cricketer stayed put on the ground, still reeling from the pain and the discomfort caused by the fall.

With his right leg jamming on the turf, the knee got twisted up, which meant he required the help of the physio and one of his GT teammates Matthew Wade to be taken off the field.

Unable to walk, the sight of Williamson limping off and being nearly-lifted away from the playing arena by the physio and Wade made for sad viewing and instantly got the fans worried.

At mid-game interaction with the commentators, coach Gary Kirsten had indicated that the injury is very serious as he hoped against the hope for Williamson's recovery at some stage of the competition.

As per the Sports Tak report, however, it is highly unlikely that the former New Zealand captain will be able to regain full fitness until the tournament is over.

The Titans did the right thing, sending their player into extensive care and roping in 'Impact Player' substitute Sai Sudharshan to bat in place of him at No.3.

Williamson may have opened the innings if fit but his injury allowed Titans to retain their successful pairing of Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman through a triumphant run-chase versus CSK.