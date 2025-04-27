[WATCH] Karun Nair Spectacular Direct Hit Runs Out Rajat Patidar After Mix Up With Virat Kohli in DC vs RCB IPL 2025 Match

The incident happened on the final ball of the fourth over.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lost a big wicket in their skipper Rajat Patidar after a mixup with Virat Kohli which led to the former getting runout during the match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) tonight (April 27) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

The incident happened on the final ball of the fourth over. Kohli clipped a Mukesh Kumar delivery to midwicket and took off but sent Patidar scrambling back. Kohli took a few steps forward and Patidar was charging down when he was sent back. It was another run-out involving Kohli as Karun Nair made a spectacular direct throw to complete a stunning bit of fielding.

Interestingly, Kohli was involved in a runout of Phil Salt when the teams met last time this season earlier this month. On the other hand, Nair had previously effected another impeccable direct hit this season, of Shubman Gill during the match against Gujarat Titans.

Watch the video of the incident today below.

Virat Kohli propels RCB’s chase after early setback against Delhi Capitals

Speaking about the DC vs RCB match, the visitors were dealt early blows, reeling at 26 for 3 at one stage. With Phil Salt out due to injury, replacement opener Jacob Bethell failed to do the job, departing cheaply for 12 in the third over. RCB next lost impact player Devdutt Padikkal one ball later after he fell prey to Axar Patel for a two-ball duck. Patidar was the third wicket to go.

At the time of writing this report, the RCB scoreboard reads 48 for 3 in 7.4 overs with Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya currently batting in the middle.

RCB are currently placed fourth with 12 points from 9 games and a win tonight will catapult them to the top spot in the IPL 2025 points table.

