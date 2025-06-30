SRH Aim to Build Solid Player Base Across Leagues With Franchises in IPL, SA20 and The Hundred

Apart from SRH in IPL, Kavya owns a team in The Hundred and SA20 League.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is one of the most eminent franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Owned by Kalanithi Maran-led Sun Group, the team has a massive Orange Army that supports it. Kavya Kalanithi Maran, the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, oversees the strategy and content at Sun TV Network. She has been the face of the franchise for quite some time now, and under her supervision, the team has grown rapidly over the years.

Kavya is also involved in two more cricket leagues. She owns Northern Superchargers in The Hundred (UK-based league) and Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 League (South Africa-based league).

Journey Of Kavya Maran

Growing up in a cricket-crazy family, Kavya started to watch IPL from its inaugural season in 2008. At the age of 21, she started working with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2012, as that was the time when her father acquired the team. For Kavya, the Hyderabad-based team is more than a business. She nurtures it like a family, and every time she wears the Orange jersey, it swells her heart with pride. She feels that the cash-rich league is a two-month affair only for the fans. But it takes a lot for the teams and players.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – A Global Name

Owning three cricket teams, Kavya has been acing it, whatever comes her way, and she does not find it challenging. Keeping in mind her operational synergies, she wants to take the Sunrisers on a global level.

“For instance, The Hundred is a very short format. In SA20, their cultural upbringing is very different. It’s good for us because we have a lot of operational synergies. It helps us make Sunrisers an international name in cricket and sports. That’s because we’ve seen that talent in SA20. It helps with scouting and gives these young cricketers access to world-class coaching facilities as we bring in those big brands and names that develop their talent. So, they get that exposure”, Kavya said in an interview with Fortune India.

Sunrisers Hyderabad has been playing in the IPL since 2012 and won the title in the 2016 edition under the leadership of Pat Cummins. SRH have managed to reach the playoffs in several seasons, including four consecutive appearances from 2016 to 2019. The Hyderabad team played in the final again in 2018 but lost to Chennai Super Kings. During the last edition of the IPL, the Orange Army once again took part in the final, but they lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

