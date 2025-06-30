News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Kavya Maran Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH IPL
indian-premier-league-ipl

SRH Aim to Build Solid Player Base Across Leagues With Franchises in IPL, SA20 and The Hundred

Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam
Last updated: June 30, 2025
3 min read

Apart from SRH in IPL, Kavya owns a team in The Hundred and SA20 League.

Kavya Maran Sunrisers Hyderabad SRH IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is one of the most eminent franchises in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Owned by Kalanithi Maran-led Sun Group, the team has a massive Orange Army that supports it. Kavya Kalanithi Maran, the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, oversees the strategy and content at Sun TV Network. She has been the face of the franchise for quite some time now, and under her supervision, the team has grown rapidly over the years.

Kavya is also involved in two more cricket leagues. She owns Northern Superchargers in The Hundred (UK-based league) and Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 League (South Africa-based league).

Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Maiwand Champions MDS

Mahipar Stars MPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hindukush Strikers HS

Pamir Legends PAL

Fixtures Standings
Live – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

43/1

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

91/5

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 01:15 PM IST
BCC Spartan BSP

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 03:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 05:15 PM IST
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

BCC Spartan BSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 07:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

BCC Spartan BSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
Sofia Stars SOST

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

BSCU All Stars BSAS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
BSCU All Stars BSAS

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Ireland
Evoke Super 20 Trophy, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Dragons Women DGW-W

Typhoons Women TYP-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Munster Reds MUR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Leinster Lightning LLG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 11:00 PM IST
YSSC YSS

Lexus LEX

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Gulf Cable GUC

Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Grand Prairie
Major League Cricket, 2025
Texas Super Kings TSKS

223/4

MI New York MINY

184/9

Texas Super Kings beat MI New York by 39 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
San Francisco Unicorns SFU

Seattle Orcas SOR

Fixtures Standings
Abandoned – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Cricket Association Of Tathangchen CAO

Black Eagle SAP BES

44/4

Fixtures Standings
Toss – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Alpine Sporting Club ALSC

Irises Cricket Club IRSCC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 09:00 AM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
30 Jun 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Piton Strikers PTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Bamboo Blasters BMB

Whiptail Smashers WTS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Calabash Giants CBG

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Chepauk Super Gillies CSG

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans IDTT

Fixtures Standings

Journey Of Kavya Maran

Growing up in a cricket-crazy family, Kavya started to watch IPL from its inaugural season in 2008. At the age of 21, she started working with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2012, as that was the time when her father acquired the team. For Kavya, the Hyderabad-based team is more than a business. She nurtures it like a family, and every time she wears the Orange jersey, it swells her heart with pride. She feels that the cash-rich league is a two-month affair only for the fans. But it takes a lot for the teams and players.

ALSO READ:

Sunrisers Hyderabad – A Global Name

Owning three cricket teams, Kavya has been acing it, whatever comes her way, and she does not find it challenging. Keeping in mind her operational synergies, she wants to take the Sunrisers on a global level.

“For instance, The Hundred is a very short format. In SA20, their cultural upbringing is very different. It’s good for us because we have a lot of operational synergies. It helps us make Sunrisers an international name in cricket and sports. That’s because we’ve seen that talent in SA20. It helps with scouting and gives these young cricketers access to world-class coaching facilities as we bring in those big brands and names that develop their talent. So, they get that exposure”, Kavya said in an interview with Fortune India.

Sunrisers Hyderabad has been playing in the IPL since 2012 and won the title in the 2016 edition under the leadership of Pat Cummins. SRH have managed to reach the playoffs in several seasons, including four consecutive appearances from 2016 to 2019. The Hyderabad team played in the final again in 2018 but lost to Chennai Super Kings. During the last edition of the IPL, the Orange Army once again took part in the final, but they lost to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

IPL
Northern Superchargers
SA20 2026
Sunrisers Eastern Cape
Sunrisers Hyderabad
The Hundred
Ashish Satyam
Ashish Satyam

Related posts

Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder Donovan Ferreira showed his value again with another quickfire knock in the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025.

Underrated Delhi Capitals All-Rounder Shows Utility Before IPL 2026 Auction With Yet Another Performance in MLC 2025

10:41 am
Darpan Jain
Faf du Plessis Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention After Surpassing Finn Allen's Record of Most Centuries in MLC

Delhi Capitals Star Pushes for IPL 2026 Retention After Surpassing Former RCB Player’s Record vs Mumbai Indians Franchise in MLC 2025

He is also the top run-scorer in the tournament right now.
9:54 am
Sagar Paul
punjab-kings-left-to-rue-ravichandran-ashwins-final-plea-to-them-about varun chakravarthy-before-ipl-trade

Punjab Kings Left To Rue Ravichandran Ashwin’s Final Plea To Them About THIS Player Before IPL Trade

Ravichandran Ashwin had made the plea while he was playing for Punjab Kings (Formerly Kings XI Punjab).
11:15 pm
Vishnu PN
Gujarat Titans (GT) have been the most consistent team in IPL 2025, winning nine out of 12 matches and sit at the top with 18 points.

Gujarat Titans Star Puts On All-round Show, Scores 55 off 34 Balls And Bowls Economical Spell In TNPL 2025

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans, Dindigul Dragons and Chepauk Super Gillies have qualified for the TNPL 2025 playoffs
8:50 pm
Samarnath Soory
faf du plessis ipl 2026 auction delhi capitals

3 Teams That Could Target Faf du Plessis At IPL 2026 Auction If DC Release Him

The 41-year-old has scored 202 runs for DC in IPL 2025
6:47 pm
Samarnath Soory
Corbin Bosch South Africa first Test in Zimbabwe

Mumbai Indians Star Joins Elusive List After Rare Hundred From No.8 In Just His Second Test Match

The declared their innings at 418/9.
7:50 pm
Ashish Satyam
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.