Everything we learnt from LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka's press conference ahead of IPL 2025

Earlier today, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka held a press conference at the RPSG headquarters in Kolkata to announce the news of former India pacer Zaheer Khan coming onboard as the team's mentor ahead of IPL 2025.

Zaheer will now fill in Gautam Gambhir's shoes, which has been left vacant ever since he left the side to join Kolkata Knight Riders (KRR).

At 45, Zaheer joins a coaching staff that includes head coach Justin Langer and a team comprising Lance Klusener, Adam Voges and Jonty Rhodes.

Reports also suggest that Zaheer will be heading the franchise’s talent development programme.

ALSO READ: Uncapped Finisher Trio Set to be in High Demand in IPL 2025 Auction

Sanjiv Goenka gives updates on key areas for IPL 2025

A few key areas were also addressed by Goenka ahead of IPL 2025.

Goenka kept his team's retention strategies and KL Rahul's future with the franchise under wraps but acknowledged that the upcoming mega auction would bring some changes to the team before IPL 2025. He also referred to Rahul as being part of the 'family'.

Speaking to media, Goenka said, "I have been meeting KL on and off regularly over the last three years. Frankly I am surprised this meeting is getting a lot of attention [in the media]. He is integral [to LSG]. He has been here since the inception. For me personally and for [my son] Shashwat [Goenka, who is also involved in running LSG], he is like family."

The post of a bowling coach in the franchise is also without personnel with the departure of former Proteas pacer Morne Morkel, who joined Gambhir's staff in the India coaching setup.

While there were reports of Zaheer Khan taking over the bowling coach responsibilities as well, it remains unsure if the 45-year-old will indeed be bestowed with the duties.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.