Uncapped Finisher Trio Set to be in High Demand in IPL 2025 Auction

We look at three finishers in high demand during the IPL 2025 auction.

Finishers play an important role in any T20 side and do the hardest job - providing impetus to the innings from the lower order. Their job is thankless, and the possibility of succeeding in this role, even for quality ones, is minimal.

No wonder teams are ready to pay big amounts to those who do this hard role and allow them a longer rope to fail than players in other roles. In IPL, teams often try overseas players for this role, but the recent trend has been changing, and Indian batters have shown better skills to execute their shots at the death.

Shashank Singh

Shashank Singh was the find of IPL 2024, for he impressed one and all with his superior skillsets. Doing a tough job and coming into precarious situations almost every time, Shashank showed his resilience and scored runs almost every time.

Clean Hitting to the fullest, ft Shashank Singh



This match has now breached the Highest Number of Sixes Hit in a T20 Match



Watch the match LIVE on

He scored 354 runs at an average of 44.25 and a strike rate of 164.65 in 14 innings this IPL, including two fifties. Given how rare such batters are, Shashank will again be in demand and might start a bidding war in the IPL 2025 auction.

Ashutosh Sharma

Ashutosh Sharma was another top performer in IPL 2024 and formed some crucial partnerships with Shashank Singh at Punjab Kings (PBKS). The best thing about his hitting was his ability to play with the field and change the lines and lengths of bowlers with his unique strokeplay.

Confidence & composure!



Ashutosh Sharma reaches his Maiden IPL fifty and he's kept the chase well & truly alive!



Watch the match LIVE on

Ashutosh scored 189 runs at a whopping strike rate of 167.25 and a balls-per-boundary ratio of 4.52 in nine outings, including a fifty. Given he has gained some experience and looked completely fine against world-class bowlers in his maiden IPL season, Ashutosh can expect a big amount since he can play any role in the batting order without taking an overseas slot.

Ramandeep Singh

‘Impactful’ is the word that comes to mind when we talk about Ramandeep Singh. He might not have scored big runs, but his impactful knocks in the lower order provided momentum to the innings in the late phase and helped them get stability.

His strike rate of 201.61 and a balls-per-boundary ratio of 3.64 in IPL 2024 shows why he is rated so highly in the domestic arena. Ideally, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) should retain him under uncapped quota, but if he comes into the auction, several teams will go after him, which would raise his price significantly.

