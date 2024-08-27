"Loaned to the BCCI for a decade": Aussie great plays down India's last four BGT wins

Notably, will be aiming for a hattrick of wins in Australia when they travel this time around.

The Indian team will lock horns against Australia in a highly anticipated five-match Test series later this year in the Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT).

Both India and Australia qualified for the Finals in the last World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and are placed in first and second place respectively in the ongoing cycle.

Notably, India has dominated the BGT series in the recent past, winning the last four editions of the tournament and will be aiming for a hattrick of wins in Australia when they travel this time around.

Echoing on the same lines, former Aussie great Geoff Lawson played down India's win, stating that the trophy has been 'loaned to the BCCI'.

Speaking to Mid Day, Lawson said, "Pat Cummins may smile a lot but his competitiveness is ingrained and powerful. Having hinted at a never faltering mindset, some Australian players have been quoted as having unfinished business. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been loaned to the BCCI for a decade, it's time to get it back on the trophy shelves in Jolimont [Cricket Australia's headquarters in Victoria]."

Geoff Lawson labels Virat Kohli as a 'faux villain'

In 2012, an audacious Kohli, flipped the crowd, leaving a lasting impression on Australia. Over time, his turbulent relationship with the audience has only deepened the narrative.

Known for his aggressive nature, Kohli will once again be in the spotlight when the Men in Blue travels to Down Under in November.

Kohli, who recently retired from the shortest format of the game, is currently 35-years-old and the upcoming BGT could be his swansong.

Irrespective of that, Lawson believes Kohli will receive a mixed reaction from the crowd.

The Aussie added, "Virat Kohli will play the faux villain to Jasprit Bumrah's likeable nature."

