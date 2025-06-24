Former Mumbai Indians Star Makes History, Becomes First Ever To Play In 700 T20 Matches

He has smashed 13,634 runs with an average of 31.34 runs as well. He has also scalped 326 wickets with an economy of 8.26.

The match 14 of the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025 was played between San Francisco Unicorns and MI New York at the Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas, on Tuesday, June 24. Though it was an exhilarating clash between the two teams, it was veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard who grabbed all the limelight.

The West Indies stalwart appeared in his 700th game and made history while playing for MI New York in the ongoing MLC. In his illustrious T20I career, Pollard has smashed 13,634 runs with an average of 31.34 runs as well. He has also scalped 326 wickets with an economy of 8.26.

San Francisco Unicorns vs MI New York

Talking about the match between San Francisco Unicorns and MI New York, the high-octane clash kicked off with San Francisco coming in to bat first after losing the toss. They started off well with the likes of Matthew Short and Tim Seifert scoring 91 and 26 runs, respectively.

ALSO READ:

Star batter Jake Fraser-McGurk also came in with a solid knock of 64 runs in 26 deliveries, while Sanjay Krishnamurthi was unbeaten on a score of 27 runs. Hassan Khan also chipped in with a useful 31* runs. On the back of a brilliant batting, San Francisco Unicorns ended up scoring a total of 246 runs in the first innings of the game, which is the second-highest total in the history of the MLC.

Kieron Pollard’s Class

In reply, MI New York managed to score only 199 runs after 20 overs. The likes of Quinton de Kock and Monank Patel did try to sail their teams’ boat, but then they failed. All-rounder Kieron Pollard also played a cameo of 34 runs and also picked up two crucial wickets, but could not stop his team from losing the game. San Francisco outplayed MI New York by 47 runs, and Matt Short was named the player of the match for his outstanding batting.