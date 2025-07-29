News
kkr part ways with head coach chandrakant pandit ahead of ipl 2026
indian-premier-league-ipl

Former IPL Champions Part Ways With Head Coach Ahead of IPL 2026

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 29, 2025
1 min read
kkr part ways with head coach chandrakant pandit ahead of ipl 2026

In an explosive development coming in, three-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have decided to part ways with their head coach Chandrakant Pandit ahead of the next IPL 2026 season. The news was confirmed by the franchise itself via an official post on their Instagram handle.

The KKR statement read, “Mr.Chandrakant Pandit has decided to explore new opportunities and will not continue as the head coach of Kolkata Knight Riders. We are thankful for his contributions – including leading KKR to the TATA IPL Championship in 2024 and helping buidling a strong, resilient squad.”

Notably, Pandit had joined KKR back in 2022 and was a key part of their title-winning campaign in IPL 2024.

ALSO READ:

(More to follow)

Chandrakant Pandit
IPL 2026
KKR
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

