How Priorities Shift Could Affect Releases for KKR Before IPL 2026 Retention Deadline

KKR finished eighth on the IPL 2025 points table.

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) didn’t retain several top performers from their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 title-winning campaign, including captain Shreyas Iyer. The three-time champions endured an underwhelming season. Eventually, KKR finished eighth on the points table, with five wins, two no-result games, and 12 points.

With the IPL 2026 auction looming, the franchise is expected to undergo a major re-evaluation of priorities, seeking a good blend of youth and experience in their quest for another championship push.

Over the last two seasons, KKR followed an all-rounder-centric strategy, which worked well during their IPL 2024 title run. However, as the IPL evolves, and teams like Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), IPL 2025 champions and runners-up respectively, adopt a more specialist-driven approach, the Knight Riders’ strategy needs fine-tuning. The question for the management remains the same and simple – who fits into the setup in their fourth championship run?

KKR Likely Released Players List Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

The Knight Riders are expected to part ways with a few international stars and Indian players ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The biggest discussion points internally will revolve around senior players who haven’t quite justified their value in recent seasons.

While the core featuring Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Varun Chakaravarthy, and the Indian pace duo of Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana appear certain to stay, the franchise may rethink several underperformers who couldn’t live up to the expectations and did not get opportunities to prove their mettle.

KKR will also look to bolster their pace attack, particularly by bringing a seasoned fast bowler to lead the young quicks.

Here are potential names they are likely to release:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

Quinton de Kock

Manish Pandey

Venkatesh Iyer

Anukul Roy

Moeen Ali

Rovman Powell

Anrich Nortje

Spencer Johnson

Shivam Shukla

Chetan Sakariya

Most of these had endured horrid seasons, while others barely got a look-in. For instance, Quinton de Kock averaged 21.71 in the IPL 2025, while Powell scored only five runs in two appearances at a strike rate of 100.

Players Whose Recent Form Could Help Them Get Retained Before IPL 2026 Auction

Despite having a probable list of releases ready, KKR might rethink a few names based on recent form in international and franchise cricket. Their recent outings can influence the team management to revise their strategy ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

Quinton de Kock

The South African wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock filled the void left by Phil Salt, a key part in KKR’s IPL 2024 title triumph. However, the Proteas opener endured an underwhelming season, managing 152 runs in eight games at a poor strike rate of 129.91.

QDK has since made a strong case for retention with inspiring performances across global franchise leagues and his return to the national side after a year. After the IPL 2025, de Kock produced exceptional numbers during the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, piling up 373 runs in 12 games at an average of 31.08 and an impressive strike rate of 142.91. His return to South Africa’s national white-ball setup for the first time since the 2024 T20 World Cup final, including a comeback from ODI retirement, has further boosted the retention case. Given his comeback to the national side and consistent game time, QDK could still be in contention for retention.

Rovman Powell

After managing just five runs and spending most of the IPL 2025 season on the bench, Rovman Powell, the former West Indies captain, struggled to leave his mark in MLC 2025 as well, scoring only 81 runs for Los Angeles Knight Riders at a strike rate of 139.65.

However, the right-hand batter regained his form on his return to the national side. He amassed 178 runs in eight T20I matches for West Indies at a strike rate of 153.44, including a half-century. He carried that momentum into the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025, where he hammered 241 runs in nine innings for Barbados Royals at an average of 48.20 and an explosive strike rate of 183.96.

Powell’s recent upturn in form and power-hitting prowess could tempt KKR to give him another chance as a finisher ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. He could even serve as the backup for Russell, who has seen a significant dip in form in recent times.

