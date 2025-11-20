KKR Set Eyes on TNPL Star, Calls Him for Trials Ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have shown interest in Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) star Sunny Sandhu and have called him for trials ahead of the IPL 2026 auction as he could be among KKR target players.

Sunny Sandhu invited by KKR for Trials ahead of IPL 2026 Auction

Sunny Sandhu has been making headlines with his good form and was also invited for trials by KKR in Chennai, where he performed well. Recently, in the Men’s U23 State A Trophy Elite match between Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, Sunny Sandhu scored 40 off just 12 balls, hitting one four and five sixes at a strike rate of 333.33. With the ball, he also picked up a wicket.

Sunny Sandhu goes berserk against UP-23 in Jaipur. A 12-ball 40 to take TN U-23 to a strong total of 374. Yet another pace bowling AR to watch out for. Has been invited by KKR for trials. Did well in the KKR trials in Chennai too. #BCCIU23StateATrophy — Scouting Minds (@ScoutingMinds) November 19, 2025

In the previous match against Uttar Pradesh, he scored 36 runs and took one wicket. According to reports, the trials he attended went well for him, so there is a possibility that he might be among kkr target players in the IPL 2026 auction.

Sunny Sandhu played for Salem Spartans in TNPL 2025. He played seven matches and scored 129 runs at a strike rate of 144.94. He also took four wickets.

With Andre Russell Released, Could Sunny Sandhu Be a Future Option for KKR?

KKR have released quite a few players from their squad, and they will now look to fill those slots as they have the highest remaining purse of INR 64.3 crore for the IPL 2026 auction. With such a big budget, they will aim to strengthen the team.

They have also released their superstar Andre Russell, who was with them for more than a decade, so they will be searching for a player who can bring similar impact next season. Sunny Sandhu, although young and inexperienced, could still be one of the options since he performed well in the trials. With Abhishek Nayar as the new head coach, who likes working with young players, things could work in Sandhu’s favour.

Another factor that might help Sunny Sandhu is KKR’s history of trusting players from Tamil Nadu. Varun Chakravarthy, who comes from the same state, became an important part of the team after they picked him. With that track record, KKR might consider adding another Tamil Nadu player to their squad this season.

On the retention deadline day, KKR retained 12 players and released eight. They have 13 slots to fill in the auction, with a remaining purse of INR 64.3 crore.

