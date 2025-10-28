KKR Speedster Set For Timely Comeback Ahead of IPL 2026 Retention Deadline

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and South Africa pacer, Anrich Nortje, is set to make his long-awaited return to competitive cricket after nearly five months on the sidelines, eyeing a strong comeback to revive his IPL 2026 prospects. The speedster, who last played in IPL 2025 for KKR in May, will return to action in the CSA T20 Challenge, starting October 29 (Wednesday).

Anrich Nortje Gears Up for Return in CSA T20 Challenge

Nortje, who is no longer on a national contract, has signed with the Durban-based Dolphins for the upcoming season and is expected to play in the tournament opener against the Tuskers at Kingsmead on Saturday.

The 31-year-old quick has now fully recovered from his latest injury setback that ruled him out of South Africa’s winter fixtures, including Zimbabwe, Australia, England, and now Pakistan tours. Notably, Nortje last represented South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 in June.

The right-arm quick was even on the verge of a Test comeback last year before a fractured toe and a subsequent back injury derailed those plans. After missing the SA20, Nortje made a brief return during the IPL 2025, playing two matches in 30 days before being ruled out again. His absence further extended through the Major League Cricket (MLC) and The Hundred as he began an extensive rehabilitation program.

“I’m always positive, always motivated, and excited, but when you get towards the end of rehab, you want to get going because you know what is around the corner. So the last week or two have probably been more frustrating than the other months. So I’m really happy where I am now, and it’s all about getting out there and getting some games under my belt,” Nortje said in a statement issued by the Dolphins.

ALSO READ:

Anrich Nortje Aims To Push His Case For IPL 2026 Retentions

The T20 Challenge, scheduled from October 29 to November 30, will follow a round-robin format, leading to an IPL-style eliminator, two qualifiers, and a final. Nortje could potentially feature in a maximum of 10 matches, giving him a valuable opportunity to prove his fitness and regain rhythm ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. The Protea seamer is hopeful of putting in consistent performances to boost his IPL 2026 retentions and auction prospects.

The Dolphins reached the final of last year’s CSA T20 challenge, where they lost to the Johannesburg-based Lions.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.