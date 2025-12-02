KKR Top Priorities for IPL 2026 Auction: Three-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders will go into the upcoming Indian Premier League auction with the highest purse and are expected to be the most active when the hammer goes up. With a KKR Remaining purse of INR 64.3 crore after the retention deadline, where several big names like Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell were let go, KKR will have to rebuild a considerable part of their squad as they aim to come back stronger after a disappointing last season.

The Kolkata outfit will have a task cutout to fill 13 available slots (including 6 Overseas) and will need to make strategic additions in key roles.

What will be KKR Top Priorities for IPL 2026 Auction?

Top order batter/Wicketkeeper-batter

One of the biggest priorities for KKR will be to find a top-order wicketkeeper-batter at the IPL 2026 auction. They have let go of all their wicketkeepers like Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Quinton de Kock and Luvnith Sisodia and further failed in their trade pursuit of Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson, who eventually joined the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

It is therefore clear that KKR will likely try to secure a couple of players for the role – one who can be a first-choice option for the playing XI and another as a backup. Let’s see the likely names that the franchise can target.

Shai Hope: The Caribbean cricketer can be a frontrunner for KKR since he fits the requirements perfectly. He can hit the big shots and has also been in tremendous form this year. Hope is currently the third-highest run-scorer in ODIs in 2025. In the shortest format as well, Hope has delivered the goods with 407 runs in 19 T20Is, averaging over 30s with a low dot-ball percentage of 35.9%. Furthermore, Shai Hope has performed in franchise T20 leagues too, finishing as the top-scorer in ILT20 2025 and the CPL 2025.

Jordan Cox: The KKR auction 2026 strategy will include an overseas keeper, and another option could be the England youngster. They have earlier given Phil Salt a chance, who was a success, and Cox too, is capable of providing blistering starts. Other alternatives could be Ben Duckett, Tim Seifert, Finn Allen, and Jonny Bairstow.

Prithvi Shaw: From domestic cricket, Prithvi Shaw could be a top-order option. After going unsold at the last auction, he could come cheaply, and his recent form has been optimistic. He has hit a double ton and two fifties in Ranji this season and also slammed a quickfire 66(36) in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT 2025), and KKR could give the youngster a shot at redemption.

Andre Russell Replacement

The release of Andre Russell was one of the biggest headlines on the retention deadline day. While Russell was one of KKR’s most loyal custodians, spending 11 long years, the decision to choose rationality over emotion was understandable since the premier all-rounder’s workload and utility have faced a decline in the past few years. However, Russell’s absence is a big void to fill and let’s see who can be in the KKR Top Priorities for IPL 2026 Auction as a replacement.

Cameron Green: The Australian all-rounder is the top contender to take up the role, and KKR is expected to break the bank to acquire him. They also have the purse to go after him, given Green can be a long-term investment for the franchise.

Jason Holder: The former Windies skipper is another probable name on KKR's list to replace Russell. Apart from similar skillsets, Holder has a previous association with the franchise, having played for them back in IPL 2016. His form in 2025 has also been stellar for both country and franchise cricket.

Venkatesh Iyer: Despite being released, Venkatesh Iyer is a strong candidate to make a return to KKR. He was released last year as well, before KKR overspent with INR 23.75 crores. KKR might look to get him cheaper this time around and he too possesses a similar skillset to Russell, although he hasn't been used much for his bowling in the IPL.

Overseas Fast Bowler

This is another key department where KKR will need reinforcements after releasing Spencer Johnson and Anrich Nortje, both of whom were unimpressive last season. They have also roped in former Kiwi pacer Tim Southee as bowling coach, and it’s likely that a few New Zealand pacers might be in the shortlist. Let’s take a look.

Matt Henry: KKR will have Matt Henry at the top of their list of KKR IPL 2026 auction targets because they don’t have any overseas fast bowlers after the retentions.

Jacob Duffy: He is the No.2 T20I bowler currently and the only pacer in the top five. With 35 wickets in 20 innings at an average of 15.09, Duffy is another lucrative option for KKR to pursue.

He is the No.2 T20I bowler currently and the only pacer in the top five. With 35 wickets in 20 innings at an average of 15.09, Duffy is another lucrative option for KKR to pursue. Matheesha Pathirana: The Sri Lankan pacer, who was released by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and can be a good fit alongside their Indian pacers Harshit Rana and Vaibhav Arora. He is extremely clinical at death and is a genuine wicket-taking option given his lethal yorkers.

