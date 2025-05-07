KKR vs CSK Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings Today IPL 2025 Match

If KKR win this game, their chances of reaching the playoffs will stay alive.

Match No. 57 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by just one run in their last match. So far, they have played 11 matches, winning five, losing five, and one match had no result. If they win this game, their chances of reaching the playoffs will stay alive.

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, lost their previous match to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by two runs. They have managed to win only two out of 11 matches and have lost nine, which means they are already out of the playoff race.

KKR vs CSK Playing 11 Today

Both teams are likely to go with the same playing eleven for this match.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11

Whether Venkatesh Iyer is fully fit or not, KKR could still use him as an Impact Player. The team is likely to stick with the same playing 11 for this match.

KKR XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

Impact Players: Manish Pandey, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia

KKR Batting Order:

Openers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine No.3: Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane Middle-order: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer (likely impact player), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh

Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer (likely impact player), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh Lower-order: Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

Chennai Super Kings Playing 11

CSK might also go with the same playing eleven despite losing their last match, as the team put up a good performance overall.

CSK XI: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Deepak Hooda, MS Dhoni(w/c), Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Matheesha Pathirana

Impact Players: Shivam Dube, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Jamie Overton

CSK Batting Order:

Openers: Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre

Shaik Rasheed, Ayush Mhatre No.3: Sam Curran

Sam Curran Middle-order: Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube (likely impact player), MS Dhoni

Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube (likely impact player), MS Dhoni Lower-order: Deepak Hooda, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Matheesha Pathirana

