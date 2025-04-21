News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
KKR vs GT Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 21, 2025

KKR vs GT Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Today IPL 2025 Match

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

KKR might look to make changes in their squad.

KKR vs GT Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

Match No. 39 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders lost their last match to Punjab Kings by 16 runs. They have played seven matches so far, winning three and losing four.

Gujarat Titans won their last match against Delhi Capitals by nine wickets. Out of the seven matches they have played, they have won five and lost two.

KKR vs GT Playing 11 Today

KKR might look to make changes in their squad, while Gujarat Titans are likely to stick with the same playing eleven.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders might bring in Rahmanullah Gurbaz in place of the out-of-form Quinton de Kock. They could also consider including Moeen Ali in the playing eleven by replacing Anrich Nortje.

KKR XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Players: Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for KKR vs GT

KKR Batting Order:

  • Openers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine
  • No.3: Ajinkya Rahane
  • Middle-order: Angkrish Raghuvanshi (likely impact player) Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh
  • Lower-order: Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

ALSO READ: KKR vs GT Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

Gujarat Titans Playing 11

Gujarat Titans are likely to stick with the same playing eleven for this match.

GT XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma

Impact Players: Sherfane Rutherford, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Washington Sundar, Karim Janat

ALSO READ: KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction

GT Batting Order:

  • Openers: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill
  • No.3: Jos Buttler
  • Middle-order: Sherfane Rutherford (likely impact player) Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan
  • Lower-order: Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
KKR vs GT
Kolkata Knight Riders

Related posts

csk team chennai super kings ipl 2025

MS Dhoni and Stephen Fleming Hint at New Mission for CSK Mid-Season After IPL 2025 Goes Haywire

CSK have lost six matches and won just two in IPL 2025
2:20 pm
Samarnath Soory
Ravindra Jadeja had the upper hand against Suryakumar Yadav before the game, dismissing him four times in 65 balls.

How Suryakumar Yadav Negated Ravindra Jadeja’s Threat in the MI vs CSK IPL 2025 Clash

Jadeja had the upper hand against Suryakumar before the game, dismissing him four times in 65 balls.
1:43 pm
Darpan Jain
KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction: GT have played consistent cricket and have a bowling attack to contain KKR batters, so they should win.

KKR vs GT Dream11 Prediction Today Match 39 Playing XI: IPL 2025 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Team, Playing XI, and Pitch Report

12:48 pm
Darpan Jain
One of their Kolkata Knight Riders' inconsistent batters in IPL 2025 is the wicketkeeper batter, Quinton de Kock.

Quinton De Kock To Be Benched? KKR Ponder Between Two Wicketkeeping Options for IPL 2025 Match Today vs GT

The southpaw has 143 runs at an abysmal average of 23.83 and a strike rate of 137.50 in seven innings, including a fifty.
9:58 am
Darpan Jain
Former Mumbai Indians Player Identifies Why Rohit Sharma Wasn't Out of Form in IPL 2025 Before CSK Game

Former Mumbai Indians Player Identifies Why Rohit Sharma Wasn’t Out of Form in IPL 2025 Before CSK Game

Rohit has been used as an Impact Sub in six out of seven matches this season.
9:10 am
Sagar Paul
Shaikh Rasheed Chennai Super Kings CSK IPL 2025 MS Dhoni

‘Just Take Care of His Fitness…’: CSK Youngster Shaikh Rasheed’s Father Reveals What MS Dhoni Told Him

Shaikh Rasheed made his IPL debut for CSK recently.
12:28 am
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.