KKR vs GT Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans Today IPL 2025 Match

Match No. 39 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders and Gujarat Titans at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders lost their last match to Punjab Kings by 16 runs. They have played seven matches so far, winning three and losing four.

Gujarat Titans won their last match against Delhi Capitals by nine wickets. Out of the seven matches they have played, they have won five and lost two.

KKR vs GT Playing 11 Today

KKR might look to make changes in their squad, while Gujarat Titans are likely to stick with the same playing eleven.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders might bring in Rahmanullah Gurbaz in place of the out-of-form Quinton de Kock. They could also consider including Moeen Ali in the playing eleven by replacing Anrich Nortje.

KKR XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Players: Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia, Anukul Roy

KKR Batting Order:

Openers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine

No.3: Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane Middle-order: Angkrish Raghuvanshi (likely impact player) Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh

Angkrish Raghuvanshi (likely impact player) Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh Lower-order: Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Gujarat Titans Playing 11

Gujarat Titans are likely to stick with the same playing eleven for this match.

GT XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(w), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma

Impact Players: Sherfane Rutherford, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Washington Sundar, Karim Janat

GT Batting Order:

Openers: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill

Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill No.3: Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler Middle-order: Sherfane Rutherford (likely impact player) Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan

Sherfane Rutherford (likely impact player) Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan Lower-order: Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Ishant Sharma

