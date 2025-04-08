News
KKR vs LSG Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 8, 2025

KKR vs LSG Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Today IPL 2025 Match

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Both teams are coming into this match after winning their last game.

KKR vs LSG Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will face Lucknow Super Giants in Match No. 21 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Both teams have won two out of their four matches so far and will be looking to win again.

KKR won their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 80 runs. Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Venkatesh Iyer batted well, and Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakravarthy took key wickets.

LSG also did a good job in their previous game, beating Mumbai Indians by 12 runs. Mitch Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Digvesh Rathi played an important part in the win.

KKR vs LSG Playing 11 Today

Both teams are coming into this match after winning their last game. They are likely to stick with the same playing XI for this clash.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11

Kolkata Knight Riders won their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, where they brought in Moeen Ali in place of Spencer Johnson. After that big win, they are expected to go with the same playing XI.

KKR XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Impact Players: Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell Luvnith Sisodia.

ALSO READ: KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction

KKR Batting Order:

  • Openers: Quinton de Kock, Sunil Narine
  • No.3: Ajinkya Rahane
  • Middle-order: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh
  • Lower-order: Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora (likely impact player)

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for KKR vs LSG

Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11

Lucknow Super Giants won their last match against Mumbai Indians, where they brought in Akash Deep. After that good performance, they are likely to stick with the same team for this match as well.

LSG XI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan

Impact Players: Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Akash Singh.

ALSO READ: KKR vs LSG Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

LSG Batting Order:

  • Openers: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh
  • No.3: Nicholas Pooran
  • Middle-order: Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Shardul Thakur
  • Lower-order: Digvesh Singh Rathi, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi (likely impact player)

IPL 2025
KKR vs LSG
Kolkata Knight Riders
Lucknow Super Giants

