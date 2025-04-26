KKR vs PBKS Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams lost their most recent encounter.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be up against each other in match no. 44 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Kolkata Knight Riders have lost five games and three wins in the season so far, and can not afford more losses. They are coming off a 39-run defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans.
Punjab Kings also lost their previous game, going down against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets. PBKS are in a much better spot with five wins and three losses.
KKR have struggled to find the right combination, while Punjab Kings are likely to stick with the same line-up.
The defending champions could make a couple of changes for this game. Reports coming out suggest Luvnith Sisodia and Rovman Powell could get an opportunity in this game. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Moeen Ali might have to make the way.
KKR XI: Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.
Impact Players: Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anukul Roy.
Punjab Kings are likely to go with the same playing eleven for this match. With the pitch likely to be on the slower side, they are likely to use Harpreet Brar as an Impact sub.
PBKS XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Impact Players: Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Glenn Maxwell.
