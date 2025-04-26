News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
KKR vs PBKS playing 11 Today for match no. 44 of the IPL 2025.
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: April 26, 2025

KKR vs PBKS Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings Today IPL 2025 Match

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

Both teams lost their most recent encounter.

KKR vs PBKS playing 11 Today for match no. 44 of the IPL 2025.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be up against each other in match no. 44 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders have lost five games and three wins in the season so far, and can not afford more losses. They are coming off a 39-run defeat at the hands of Gujarat Titans.

Punjab Kings also lost their previous game, going down against Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets. PBKS are in a much better spot with five wins and three losses. 

KKR vs PBKS Playing 11 Today

KKR have struggled to find the right combination, while Punjab Kings are likely to stick with the same line-up.

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11

The defending champions could make a couple of changes for this game. Reports coming out suggest Luvnith Sisodia and Rovman Powell could get an opportunity in this game. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Moeen Ali might have to make the way. 

KKR XI: Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Impact Players: Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Anukul Roy.

ALSO READ: 

KKR Batting Order:

  • Openers: Luvnith Sisodia, Sunil Narine
  • No.3: Ajinkya Rahane
  • Middle-order: Angkrish Raghuvanshi (likely impact player) Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh
  • Lower-order: Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy

Punjab Kings Playing 11

Punjab Kings are likely to go with the same playing eleven for this match. With the pitch likely to be on the slower side, they are likely to use Harpreet Brar as an Impact sub. 

PBKS XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Impact Players: Harpreet Brar, Yash Thakur, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suryansh Shedge, Glenn Maxwell.

PBKS Batting Order:

  • Openers: Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya
  • No.3: Shreyas Iyer 
  • Middle-order: Josh Inglis (wk), Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Shashank Singh
  • Lower-order: Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar (likely Impact Player)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

KKR vs PBKS playing 11
KKR vs PBKS Predictions
Kolkata Knight Riders
Punjab Kings

Related posts

Former India batter Virender Sehwag criticises CSK batting strategy in the IPL 2025

‘Can’t Play Like That’: Former India Batter Criticises CSK Strategy After Their Fourth Consecutive Home Defeat in IPL 2025

They lost by five wickets against SRH last night.
5:18 pm
Sreejita Sen
CSK Trial Vansh Bedi and Brevis in Intra-Squad Practice Game During IPL 2025

‘Got Benched For Saying…’ – Former CSK Batter Makes Shocking Claim On Air During IPL 2025 Commentary

CSK are currently bottom of the table with just four points
5:04 pm
Samarnath Soory
After Ayush Mhatre and Shaikh Rasheed, CSK Eye Another Teenager, Call Him Up To IPL 2025 Camp

After Ayush Mhatre and Shaikh Rasheed, CSK Eye Another Teenager, Call Him Up To IPL 2025 Camp

He is a 19-year-old power-hitting prodigy from Rajasthan.
4:56 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Suresh Raina believes that MS Dhoni was not much involved during the IPL 2025 auction.

Suresh Raina Makes Stunning Revelation about MS Dhoni’s Involvement in CSK’s Auction Strategy

Last night, CSK lost their seventh match of this season.
3:14 pm
Sreejita Sen
SRH head coach Daniel Vettori applauds Sai Kishore for his impressive outing in the IPL 2025

‘Attributes of a Very Good Limited Overs Bowler’: SRH Head Coach Daniel Vettori Impressed With Gujarat Titans Spinner in IPL 2025

He has bagged 12 wickets in eight matches this season so far.
2:13 pm
Sreejita Sen
Ishan Kishan Credits SRH Skipper Pat Cummins After 45-Ball Hundred in IPL 2025 Clash vs RR

How Ishan Kishan Overcame IPL 2025 Struggles To Win The Match For SRH Against CSK

Ishan Kishan had scored just 33 runs from his last seven innings
1:25 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.