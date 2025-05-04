KKR vs RR Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Today IPL 2025 Match

Both teams are likely to stick with the same playing eleven for this match.
Match No. 53 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Kolkata Knight Riders are coming into this match after a 14-run win over Delhi Capitals. So far, they have played 10 matches, with four wins, five losses, and one match that ended without a result. They need to win this game to keep their playoff hopes alive.
Rajasthan Royals suffered a heavy 100-run defeat against Mumbai Indians in their last game. They have managed only three wins from 11 matches and lost eight, which means they are no longer in the playoff race.
KKR included Anukul Roy in their playing eleven in the previous match, and since he was part of their winning combination, they might stick with him for this match too.
KKR XI (confirmed): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora
Impact Players: Manish Pandey, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia
Sanju Samson is almost fully fit again, but since Rajasthan Royals are already out of the playoffs race, he might not be played to avoid any risk. Sandeep Sharma will also not be available as he has been ruled out of the season due to a finger injury.
RR XI (confirmed): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag(c), Kunal Singh Rathore, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal
Impact Players: Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma
