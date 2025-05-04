News
KKR vs RR Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: May 4, 2025

KKR vs RR Playing 11: Impact Players, Likely Batting Order for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Today IPL 2025 Match

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Both teams are likely to stick with the same playing eleven for this match.

KKR vs RR Playing 11 Today IPL 2025 Match

Match No. 53 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will be played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders are coming into this match after a 14-run win over Delhi Capitals. So far, they have played 10 matches, with four wins, five losses, and one match that ended without a result. They need to win this game to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Rajasthan Royals suffered a heavy 100-run defeat against Mumbai Indians in their last game. They have managed only three wins from 11 matches and lost eight, which means they are no longer in the playoff race.

KKR vs RR playing 11 Today

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing 11

KKR included Anukul Roy in their playing eleven in the previous match, and since he was part of their winning combination, they might stick with him for this match too.

KKR XI (confirmed): Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Moeen Ali, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora

Impact Players: Manish Pandey, Harshit Rana, Anukul Roy, Rovman Powell, Luvnith Sisodia

ALSO READ: KKR vs RR Dream11 Prediction

KKR Batting Order:

  • Openers: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine
  • No.3: Ajinkya Rahane
  • Middle-order: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell
  • Lower-order: Ramandeep Singh, Moeen Ali, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana (likely impact player)

ALSO READ: Top Captaincy Picks for KKR vs RR

Rajasthan Royals Playing 11

Sanju Samson is almost fully fit again, but since Rajasthan Royals are already out of the playoffs race, he might not be played to avoid any risk. Sandeep Sharma will also not be available as he has been ruled out of the season due to a finger injury.

RR XI (confirmed): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Riyan Parag(c), Kunal Singh Rathore, Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal

Impact Players: Kumar Kartikeya, Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma

ALSO READ: KKR vs RR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips

RR Batting Order:

  • Openers: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi
  • No.3: Riyan Parag
  • Middle-order: Kunal Singh Rathore, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey (likely impact player)
  • Lower-order: Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Akash Madhwal

IPL 2025
KKR vs RR
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals

