Kolkata Knight Riders Could Release Indian Finisher Duo To Revamp Approach Before IPL 2026 Auction

KKR finished eighth in the IPL 2025 points table.

Entering as the defending champions, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had an underwhelming performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Knight Riders finished eighth in the points table. Their struggles were mainly in the batting department. KKR had the second-worst strike rate (143.29) in the season after Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) 139.04. The team struck the fewest boundaries among all teams. Such a poor performance with the willow may lead KKR to rethink their combination ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction. It could include the departures of Rinku Singh and Ramandeep Singh.

Let’s look at why this Indian duo is most likely to be released by KKR.

Rinku Singh – Poor Form Raises Questions

Rinku Singh has been a designated finisher for KKR since his debut in 2018. However, his breakthrough season came in 2023, when he smashed 474 runs in 14 innings at an average of 59.25. The southpaw made headlines for hitting five sixes in the final over against the Gujarat Titans (GT). However, his form and impact have taken a significant dip ever since. In IPL 2025, the 27-year-old managed just 206 runs in 13 matches, averaging 29.42, with a best score of 38. While his strike rate has improved marginally, Rinku has failed to live up to expectations. His poor run is not limited to IPL. Striking at 121.87, Rinku scored just 39 runs in two T20Is against England earlier this year.

Ramandeep Singh – Underutilised All-Rounder In KKR Set-up

The expectations were high for Ramandeep Singh, especially after a decent season in IPL 2024. While he got limited opportunities to bat, the all-rounder didn’t bowl in the IPL 2025. The right-hand batter managed 47 runs across seven innings, averaging 9.40 and a strike rate of 134.28. His dismal campaign, combined with KKR’s overall batters’ struggles, points to a possible reset. However, he left his mark with spectacular fielding. He took three catches against Punjab Kings, when the Shreyas Iyer-led side defended the lowest team total in IPL history.

As several Indian players rise from the ranks, and some experienced finishers are likely to enter the auction, the three-time champions might look to rebuild their lower order. Power-hitters like Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Glenn Phillips, and Indian youngsters like Swastik Chikara and Shahrukh Khan might be released by their respective franchises. This allows KKR a great opportunity to bolster their lower-order to rope in a proven finisher.

