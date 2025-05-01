Former India Captain Blasts LSG Coaches Justin Langer and Zaheer Khan for Poor Form of Rishabh Pant in IPL 2025

The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter so far has amassed just 110 runs at a paltry average of 12.22.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain and the most expensive player in IPL history at INR 27 crores, Rishabh Pant has failed to live up to his lofty price tag in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2025).

While his team has had a mixed campaign so far, managing five wins and five losses in 10 games, Pant had been subpar.

Echoing on the same lines, former India captain Kris Srikkanth has heavily criticised the LSG management for Pant’s rough patch. In the match against the Delhi Capitals (DC), Pant walked out to bat at number 7 with two balls remaining in the innings which raised eyebrows. He was eventually dismissed for a two-ball duck.

Speaking on a video on his YouTube show Cheeky Cheeka, Srikkanth said, “I didn’t understand. Why did he come to bat for just two balls?”

“What’s Langer trying to do? What’s the team management trying to do? What is Zaheer Khan trying to do?”

Rishabh Pant form in IPL 2025

Pant has featured in all 10 games for LSG but failed to make much impact. The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter so far has amassed just 110 runs at a paltry average of 12.22.

Barring a 63 off 49, Pant has looked lacklustre, whether he’s come out to bat early or late.

LSG are currently in a dicey situation regarding their playoffs qualification and will need their skipper to rise up to the occasion and deliver the goods in the crux phase of the tournament.

LSG has four more matches left and will need to win at least three of those in a bid to guarantee their qualification with a tally of 16 points, a benchmark which has historically proven enough to secure playoffs.

The Rishabh Pant-led side will next lock horns against the Punjab Kings on May 4.

