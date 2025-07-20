Kumar Sangakkara Reveals How Rajasthan Royals Shortlisted IPL 2025 Sensation Back In 2023 After a Video From Analyst

The Rajasthan Royals finished ninth in IPL 2025.

The success everyone knows, the backstory many don’t! Vaibhav Suryavanshi is leaving a mark on every ground that he steps on. The 14-year-old prodigy has almost become a curiosity in the minds of cricketing nerds. Right from an England Cricket Board (ECB) analyst to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) management, Suryavanshi has impressed everyone with his batting display. Kumar Sangakkara, the Director of Cricket at the Rajasthan Royals, has finally broken the ice about the way the youngster was introduced to the franchise. Every franchise these days has a team of scouting professionals who are always on the lookout for exciting talent. In this case, Vaibhav Suryavanshi was no exception to the scouting team. The former Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter spoke about the backstory of how Suryavanshi was inducted into the trials for the recently concluded IPL season.

All matches (53) Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 Max60 Season 2, 2025 Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 World Championship of Legends, 2025 Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SGP 161/5 HKG 213/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Singapore Asia-Pacific Cricket Champions Trophy, 2025 SAM 109/8 MAL 113/4 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kingston Australia tour of West Indies, T20, 2025 WI – AUS – Fixtures Result – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 BHN 140/1 ML 139/7 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Rwanda Bahrain and Malawi tour of Rwanda, 2025 RWA 79/3 BHN – Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 WWW 72/4 DMW 104/4 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 BWUW 46/0 WWW 45/4 Fixtures Standings Live – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 DMW 94/3 BWUW 76/3 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Germany ECS-W Germany, Krefeld, 2025 WWW – DMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ-W – DIF-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 STO-W – ALZ-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 DIF-W – STO-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 ALZ-W – DIF-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Stockholms län ECS-W Sweden, Stockholm, 2025 STO-W – ALZ-W – Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – NVR – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 91YC 134/4 NAJC 132/8 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 BCC – CCC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kamrup Metropolitan GTC Summer Challenge T20 Trophy, 2025 GTC – NAJC – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W 24/0 LSN-W 23/10 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W 170/4 EWW-W 59/8 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 MWW-W 33/2 CW-W – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 MZW-W – SLO-W 54/0 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 RWA-W – MWW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 BOT-W – MZW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 SLO-W – EWW-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Gaborone ICC Women’s Africa T20 WC Qualifier 2, 2025 CW-W – LSN-W – Fixtures Standings Live – test – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 18/2 INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 ALECC – FEK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Summer League, 2025 BNC – CEC-A – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 GCF – CBS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – CAT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – MIB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 FLI – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CAT – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – BRT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 CBS – FLI – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 VEV – GCF – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Cayman Islands Max60 Season 2, 2025 MIB – BRT – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Dhaka Pakistan tour of Bangladesh, 2025 BAN – PAK 66/5 Fixtures Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 UAE – NIG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Entebbe Pearl of Africa T20, 2025 KNY – UGA – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 VMK 148/9 RWT 153/1 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 MMS 23/3 KAK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 KAK – OAW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Puducherry Pondicherry Premier League, 2025 YAR – RWT – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BAD 188/4 MAK 187/5 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 SGT 103/7 BDS 202/6 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 ASS – BAD – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kabul Shpageeza Cricket League, 2025 BDS – MAK – Fixtures Standings Live – test – Marrara Sri Lanka A tour of Australia, 2025 AUS A – SL-A 263/4 Fixtures Standings Abandoned – t20 – Birmingham World Championship of Legends, 2025 IAC – PNC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Harare Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series, 2025 ZIM – SA – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – County Dublin Zimbabwe Women tour of Ireland, 2025 IRE-W – ZIM-W – Fixtures

Upon being asked about the teenager’s inclusion in the squad at such a young age, Sangakkara stated that Suryavanshi was introduced to the franchise by one of their analysts. The analyst ended up calling Sangakkara, saying that they needed to look at an exciting prospect and maybe pick him in the squad. Such was his batting prowess! The Director of Cricket went on to state that the youngster looked flamboyant at first sight. However, Sangakkara saw the teenager live in 2023, when he faced the likes of Jofra Archer and the RR bowlers in the nets. The Sri Lankan recalled that Suryavanshi’s batting was impressive. He went on to state that it appeared the 14-year-old had a lot of time on his hands.

“Vaibhav Suryavanshi has already shown himself to be a very special talent. In 2023, one of the RR analysts sent a text stating that there was a special player we needed to watch, get him to the trials, and probably sign him. The first time I saw him live was after we signed him, in the nets in Guwahati. He was batting against Jofra Archer and the other seamers we had, and he made it look very, very easy. He had a lot of time. The sound of his bat was like a gunshot every single time. His bat swing is lovely and very free-flowing. His movements are very simple and minimal. And he’s very enthusiastic about developing his shot repertoire. He’s got all the shots you’d want in a T20 batter. This is just the start for him. He will become even better, and hopefully very special”, said Sangakkara.

ALSO READ:

The Rajasthan Royals Speedgun

Vaibhav Suryavanshi and quick runs are rapidly becoming synonyms. The left-handed opener is known for his impressive ball-striking abilities. Moreover, he has shown that he can hit the long ball. The Indian youngster smashed a six off the very first delivery that he faced in the IPL. To add to that, he went on to score a tremendous century against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Jaipur to clinch a 200+ run chase. Suryavanshi is known for his exploits with the bat. But recently, he scalped a couple of wickets with the ball in hand. The left-hander bowled beautifully in one of the Youth Test matches, registering two wickets in front of his name.

In seven matches in the IPL, Suryavanshi has scored 252 runs at a strike rate of 206.55, which is massive. To add to that, the youngster has also got a century and a fifty under his belt. The team entrusted him with the responsibility of attacking the bowlers. In six List A matches, he has scored 132 runs with a highest score of 71. Batting at a strike rate of 110, he had managed to score a fifty. Suryavanshi is an exciting prospect for the Royals. They have surely unearthed a gem which they will be wanting to tarnish to the fullest. The 14-year-old will be one of the first preferred names for retention, come IPL 2026.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.