Kumar Sangakkara Reveals How Rajasthan Royals Shortlisted IPL 2025 Sensation Back In 2023 After a Video From Analyst
indian-premier-league-ipl

Kumar Sangakkara Reveals How Rajasthan Royals Shortlisted IPL 2025 Sensation Back In 2023 After a Video From Analyst

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 20, 2025
4 min read

The Rajasthan Royals finished ninth in IPL 2025.

Kumar Sangakkara Reveals How Rajasthan Royals Shortlisted IPL 2025 Sensation Back In 2023 After a Video From Analyst

The success everyone knows, the backstory many don’t! Vaibhav Suryavanshi is leaving a mark on every ground that he steps on. The 14-year-old prodigy has almost become a curiosity in the minds of cricketing nerds. Right from an England Cricket Board (ECB) analyst to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) management, Suryavanshi has impressed everyone with his batting display. Kumar Sangakkara, the Director of Cricket at the Rajasthan Royals, has finally broken the ice about the way the youngster was introduced to the franchise. Every franchise these days has a team of scouting professionals who are always on the lookout for exciting talent. In this case, Vaibhav Suryavanshi was no exception to the scouting team. The former Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter spoke about the backstory of how Suryavanshi was inducted into the trials for the recently concluded IPL season. 

Upon being asked about the teenager’s inclusion in the squad at such a young age, Sangakkara stated that Suryavanshi was introduced to the franchise by one of their analysts. The analyst ended up calling Sangakkara, saying that they needed to look at an exciting prospect and maybe pick him in the squad. Such was his batting prowess! The Director of Cricket went on to state that the youngster looked flamboyant at first sight. However, Sangakkara saw the teenager live in 2023, when he faced the likes of Jofra Archer and the RR bowlers in the nets. The Sri Lankan recalled that Suryavanshi’s batting was impressive. He went on to state that it appeared the 14-year-old had a lot of time on his hands. 

“Vaibhav Suryavanshi has already shown himself to be a very special talent. In 2023, one of the RR analysts sent a text stating that there was a special player we needed to watch, get him to the trials, and probably sign him. The first time I saw him live was after we signed him, in the nets in Guwahati. He was batting against Jofra Archer and the other seamers we had, and he made it look very, very easy. He had a lot of time. The sound of his bat was like a gunshot every single time. His bat swing is lovely and very free-flowing. His movements are very simple and minimal. And he’s very enthusiastic about developing his shot repertoire. He’s got all the shots you’d want in a T20 batter. This is just the start for him. He will become even better, and hopefully very special”, said Sangakkara. 

ALSO READ:

The Rajasthan Royals Speedgun

Vaibhav Suryavanshi and quick runs are rapidly becoming synonyms. The left-handed opener is known for his impressive ball-striking abilities. Moreover, he has shown that he can hit the long ball. The Indian youngster smashed a six off the very first delivery that he faced in the IPL. To add to that, he went on to score a tremendous century against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Jaipur to clinch a 200+ run chase. Suryavanshi is known for his exploits with the bat. But recently, he scalped a couple of wickets with the ball in hand. The left-hander bowled beautifully in one of the Youth Test matches, registering two wickets in front of his name. 

In seven matches in the IPL, Suryavanshi has scored 252 runs at a strike rate of 206.55, which is massive. To add to that, the youngster has also got a century and a fifty under his belt. The team entrusted him with the responsibility of attacking the bowlers. In six List A matches, he has scored 132 runs with a highest score of 71. Batting at a strike rate of 110, he had managed to score a fifty. Suryavanshi is an exciting prospect for the Royals. They have surely unearthed a gem which they will be wanting to tarnish to the fullest. The 14-year-old will be one of the first preferred names for retention, come IPL 2026. 

Kumar Sangakkara
Rajasthan Royals
RR
Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas

