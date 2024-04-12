'Are you a part of MI?' - Former India spinner questions Harsha Bhogle over Mumbai Indians tweet

Former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan recently trolled the renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle for his latest tweet lauding Mumbai Indians for their magnificent win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024.

Mumbai Indians recently welcomed back their star performer Suryakumar Yadav after he missed initial games for the team while recovering from an injury. India’s top T20 batter failed to score for Mumbai in his first match of IPL 2024 against Delhi.

However, the attacking batter announced his welcome with his first half century of the season in Mumbai Mumbai Indians' recently concluded match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Suryakumar Yadav scored 52 runs off 19 deliveries at a strike rate of 273.68 and smashed the ball for five fours and four sixes. MI defeated RCB by 7 wickets after chasing the target of 197 runs in 15.3 overs.

The Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle congratulated Suryakumar Yadav for his stellar performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Harsha hailed the young batter for his innovative shots and tweeted, “We were missing Suryakumar Yadav and his wonderful audacious, inventive strokeplay. What a difference he makes to this #MumbaiIndians team”.



Laxman Sivaramakrishnan mocked Harsha Bhogle for mentioning the word ‘WE’ in his tweet and questioned if he was a part of the Mumbai Indians team. Commenting on Harsha’s post, Sivaramakrishnan replied, “By saying WE, are you a part of MI ????”

The former Indian cricketer’s comment clearly indicated his want for the commentators presence in the IPL 2024 panel to promote unbiased opinions among the players and the team franchises.

Hardik Pandya lauds Mumbai Indians Squad for winning 2nd Match

In the post match presentation after Mumbai Indians defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru, the team’s skipper Hardik Pandya lauded the team for registering their second win of the IPL 2024 season.

Pandya said, “Always good to win. The way we have won - it's quite impressive. Impact players have given us the opportunity to use an extra bowler if required. It gives me a cushion as well. At the same point, if someone is having a bad day, it helps us to cover those overs. The way Ro and Kishan batted, giving the platform, it was important for us to finish it early. We didn't speak about it. That's the beauty of this team, players know what the situation is. As soon as we saw the target get lesser, we thought we might as well finish it early for NRR. Blessed to have Bumrah on my side.”

Mumbai Indians will play their next match of IPL 2024 against Chennai Super Kings on 14th April in their home, the Wankhede Stadium.