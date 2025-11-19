Leading Wicket-Taker in Ranji Trophy 2025–26, Gujarat Spinner Set to Attract Big Interest in IPL 2026 Auction

Gujarat domestic spinner Siddharth Desai has been making headlines, as he is currently the leading wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season. He could be one of the players who attracts big interest in the IPL 2026 auction.

Siddharth Desai: Leading wicket taker in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 so far

The 25-year-old left-arm spinner from Gujarat is currently the leading wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy 2025–26 season. He has taken 35 wickets in 10 innings so far at an economy rate of 2.25, including three four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls. He has played all five matches this season and has contributed with the ball in every game.

In the first match, he took three wickets and two wickets in the two innings against Assam. Then he picked up four wickets and five wickets against Bengal. He followed that with four wickets and two wickets against Haryana. Against Services, he took five wickets and four wickets. In the recent match against Uttarakhand, he claimed three wickets in each innings. He has been consistent throughout the season, which is why he is currently at the top of the wicket-takers list.

Siddharth Desai also holds the record for the most wickets in an innings for Gujarat. In January 2025, against Uttarakhand, he took nine wickets for just 36 runs, breaking Jasubhai Motibhai Patel’s long-standing record of 8-21, which was set during the 1960–61 season against Saurashtra.

Last season in the Ranji Trophy, he was among the top 10 leading wicket-takers, claiming 37 wickets in nine matches. This season, he has nearly matched that figure in just five matches.

ALSO READ:

Siddharth Desai set to attract interest in IPL 2026 Auction

Siddharth Desai’s current form could attract significant interest in the IPL 2026 auction. With teams often looking for quality left-arm spinners and limited options available, he could be one of the option. Last season, Harsh Dubey was the leading wicket-taker in the Ranji Trophy, and although he didn’t get an IPL auction contract initially, he was later picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad as a replacement and has now been retained for the upcoming season.

Teams like CSK, having traded Ravindra Jadeja, may need a left-arm spinner and a backup for Noor Ahmad. Similarly, Rajasthan Royals, having released Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, they will also be searching for spinners, increasing Siddharth Desai’s chances of landing an IPL contract.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.